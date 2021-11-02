Open Menu

A trade among Miami Beach families: Simkins and Rubell purchase waterfront home from the Mirmellis

Dr. Philip Mirmelli and wife Phyllis owned the home for 33 years

Miami /
Nov.November 02, 2021 12:33 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Jason Rubell and Michelle Simkins with their new property (Getty, Realtor.com via Fortune International)

Jason Rubell and Michelle Simkins with their new property (Getty, Realtor.com via Fortune International)

Michelle Simkins and Jason Rubell, members of two prominent Miami Beach families, paid about $10.8 million for a waterfront home on North Bay Road, adding to their properties on the ritzy street, The Real Deal has learned.

Simkins is the daughter of the late Leon Simkins, CEO of Simkins Industries, a paper products company that was based in Miami Beach. Her husband, Rubell, is vice president of Rubell Hotels, his family’s firm.

The couple acquired the four-bedroom, 6,637-square-foot house at 6500 North Bay Road from Dr. Philip Mirmelli and his wife, Phyllis, records show.

Mirmelli is also part of a well-known real estate family in Miami Beach that includes brothers Greg and Andrew Mirmelli. Greg represented the couple in the sale.

Brett Harris of Douglas Elliman represented the buyers.

The Mirmellis had owned the two-story home for more than 30 years. They acquired the 0.4-acre property, developed in 1950, in 1988 for $530,000. The pie slice-shaped lot faces La Gorce Island with 210 feet of water frontage.

Harris said the buyers plan to renovate the house or knock it down, but no decision has been made yet.

In September, a company tied to Simkins flipped a waterfront Allison Island home in Miami Beach for $9.1 million, about $4 million more than its purchase price the previous year.

In January, a company linked to Simkins acquired the waterfront property at 6300 North Bay Road for nearly $10 million. It is on the market for $26.5 million.

Waterfront Miami Beach home sales have remained strong, despite limited inventory.

On North Bay Road, where celebrities such as Phil Collins and Dwyane Wade have owned homes, recent deals include trial attorney Steve Zack’s $13.6 million sale of his waterfront property, and the $29.5 million sale of Chicken Kitchen founder Christian de Berdouare and former TV journalist Jennifer Valoppi’s spec mansion.





