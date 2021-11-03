A closing at Jeffrey Soffer’s Turnberry Ocean Club tower in Sunny Isles Beach topped weekly condo sales in Miami-Dade County.

Condo sales dollar volume for the week reached $124.4 million, compared to $114.4 million the week before. Sales totaled 269, compared to 185 the previous week.

Condos sold for an average price of about $462,000, down from $618,000 the week prior.

At Turnberry Ocean Club, unit 1004 traded for $5.3 million, or more than $1,400 per square foot, after four days officially listed on the Multiple Listing Service. The listing agent was Tamara Orfali and the buyer’s agent was Ryan Mendell.

The second most expensive sale of the week was the $3.2 million trade of unit 501 north at 2669 South Bayshore Drive in Coconut Grove. The condo sold for about $1,100 per square foot and was listed for one day with Sandra Masis. Renier Casanova represented the buyer.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 sales from Oct. 24 to Oct. 30.

Most expensive

Turnberry Ocean Club unit 1004 | 4 days on market | $5.2M | $1,434 psf | Listing agent: Tamara Orfali | Buyer’s agent: Ryan Mendell

Least expensive

Armitage Place unit 214 | 65 days on market | $1.3M | $721 psf | Listing agent: Vanessa Frank | Buyer’s agent: Mayda Hurtado

Most days on market

The Reserve Marina Palms unit 1206 | 184 days on market | $1.4M | $627 psf | Listing agent: Paulo Simonetti | Buyer’s agent: Paulo Simonetti

Fewest days on market

2669 S. Bayshore Drive unit 501N | 1 day on market | $3.2M | $1,104 psf | Listing agent: Sandra Masis | Buyer’s agent: Renier Casanova