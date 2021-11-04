Open Menu

Chetrit scores $310M construction loan for Miami River mixed-use project

Madison Realty Capital provided the financing

Miami /
Nov.November 04, 2021 03:30 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Joseph Chetrit and a rendering of the Miami River project (Getty)

Joseph Chetrit and a rendering of the Miami River project (Getty)

Chetrit Group secured a $310 million construction loan for its $1 billion mixed-use mega development planned for the Miami River.

Madison Realty Capital provided the loan for the first and second phases of the multi-phased project, according to a release. New York-based Chetrit has long planned to develop the 6.2-acre site, south of the river, between I-95 and Southwest Second Avenue.

The city of Miami approved the project in October 2015, as a five-phase development with a 330-key hotel, 1,700 residential units, 266,000 square feet of retail and office, and more than 2,000 parking spaces.

The first two phases will include a 54-story, 632-unit tower, and a 24,000-square-foot, three-story two-building commercial component. The third phase will have another 1 million square feet of development.

Henry Bodek of Galaxy Capital Group arranged the Miami River project financing.

Read more

Earlier this year, the development group secured a $15 million loan from Michael Dell’s MSD Partners, adding to previous financing it had secured for the project. In 2019, Chetrit bought out its former project partner, Michael Stern’s JDS Development Group, and secured a $55 million loan.

Chetrit paid nearly $91 million in 2014 for the properties that make up the development site.

The family run company owns other real estate in South Florida. In September, it sold a Miami Beach apartment hotel to its operator, Royal Stays Miami, for $42 million. In May, it secured a $62.5 million loan from Maxim Capital Group for its long-planned Collins Park hotel redevelopment, also in Miami Beach.

This summer, Chetrit’s new lender on another Miami Beach property, the shuttered Tides South Beach Hotel, alleged in a foreclosure suit that Chetrit stole $2 million in insurance money tied to damages.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Chetrit Groupconstruction loansmiami river

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Buyer Andrew Korge with renderings of the project (Korge)
    Miami River’s western bank poised for growth with $7M dev site purchase
    Miami River’s western bank poised for growth with $7M dev site purchase
    Kushner scores $127M financing for Edgewater dev site
    Kushner scores $127M financing for Edgewater dev site
    Kushner scores $127M financing for Edgewater dev site
    Jorge Perez and Jon Paul Perez with a rendering of Solemar (Related)
    Related scores $91M construction loan for luxury condo tower in Pompano Beach
    Related scores $91M construction loan for luxury condo tower in Pompano Beach
    Harvey Hernandez and a rendering of his Brickell project
    Harvey Hernandez plans three-tower project on riverfront Brickell site
    Harvey Hernandez plans three-tower project on riverfront Brickell site
    The Fairwind Hotel and Joseph Chetrit (Getty, Fairwind)
    Chetrit Group sells Miami Beach hotel for $42M
    Chetrit Group sells Miami Beach hotel for $42M
    Project Renderings (Babba Joshua Yesharim)
    Babba Joshua Yesharim plans residential project along Miami River
    Babba Joshua Yesharim plans residential project along Miami River
    Developers of Society Wynwood mixed-use project scores $142M construction loan
    Developers of Society Wynwood mixed-use project score $142M construction loan
    Developers of Society Wynwood mixed-use project score $142M construction loan
    Todd Michael Glaser with renderings of the project (Aztec Group)
    Developers of Little Havana mixed-use project score $27M construction loan
    Developers of Little Havana mixed-use project score $27M construction loan
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.