Open Menu

Former esports investor bets big on a waterfront Venetian Islands spec home

Amit Raizada paid $6M for a lot on Rivo Alto Island, with plans for a 5K sf spec home

Miami /
Nov.November 05, 2021 02:30 PM
By Adam Farence
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Amit Raizada and 240 West Rivo Alto Drive (Spectrum Business Ventures, Google Maps)

Amit Raizada and 240 West Rivo Alto Drive (Spectrum Business Ventures, Google Maps)

Hoping to take advantage of the ravenous demand for luxury homes, a former Echo Fox online gaming investor bought a waterfront lot on Miami Beach’s Venetian Islands, with plans to build a spec house.

Amit Raizada, an investor in various businesses and CEO of Foothill Ranch, California-based Spectrum Business Ventures, bought the property at 240 West Rivo Alto Drive from Alexis Bouthillier De Beaumont for $6 million, records show. Raizada took out a $7.4 million construction loan from City National Bank. He used an entity linked to him, JSMFP IV LLC, for the deal.

The future 5,000-square-foot house will have five bedrooms, five full bathrooms and one half-bathroom, with a rooftop deck, according to listing agent Darin Tansey of Douglas Elliman. He estimated the listing price will be $14.9 million, but stressed that’s a pre-construction estimate. Construction is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2023. Borges and Associates is the architect.

“We’re building a brand new spec home,” Tansey said. “People are looking for a brand new turnkey home.”

Demand for luxury homes remains high, and inventory remains low in the South Florida market. The empty lot is also listed on Redfin for $9.3 million.

Raizada, who formerly had partial ownership in the now defunct Ora Nightclub in Miami Beach, has been in and out of litigation for both real estate — and non-real estate — issues. In June 2018, Prudential sued Zilkatur LLC, which was led in part by Raizada, for nearly $5 million. It alleged that Zilkatur failed to pay rent on time at the ground-floor space of 2000 Collins Avenue, where it had operated the Ora nightclub. The court ruled in favor of Prudential that same month, documents show.

Early last year, Raizada sued for damages against Echo Fox, an online gaming company he co-founded and invested in with former NBA player Rick Fox, according to a Miami New Times article. The parties settled the lawsuit in 2020 in Raizada’s favor, court records show.

Echo Fox disbanded in 2019 according to GameDaily.biz.

Raizada’s quarter-acre property on the Rivo Alto Island features 60 feet of waterfront, a new seawall and dock, according to Redfin.

Residential home sales have remained strong in recent months and underscore the momentum South Florida’s residential real estate market has been experiencing throughout the pandemic. Inventory for luxury single-family homes has dwindled, causing interested buyers to consider other options.

In September, a modern five-bedroom house on the Venetian Islands sold for $22.7 million. Keith J. Blum, trustee of the 122 W Dilido Land Trust, purchased the waterfront Villa Tyra at 122 West Dilido Drive.

In August, a 26-year-old portfolio manager picked up a Venetian Islands vacant lot and house, with interiors and exteriors inspired by the Versace Mansion, for a combined $13 million.

And Jeff Franklin, the creator and producer of “Full House” picked up land on South Venetian Way, next to the lot he had previously acquired, bringing his total spent on the Venetian Islands assemblage to $48.5 million. Franklin now controls 1.2 acres on San Marco Island.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    miami beachspec homesvenetian islands

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Dead end: Nakash entities sue Miami Beach for closing off Ocean Drive to vehicles
    Dead end: Nakash entities sue Miami Beach for closing off Ocean Drive to vehicles
    Dead end: Nakash entities sue Miami Beach for closing off Ocean Drive to vehicles
    Condo closings begin at Multiplan’s 57 Ocean condo project in Miami Beach
    Condo closings begin at Multiplan’s 57 Ocean condo project in Miami Beach
    Condo closings begin at Multiplan’s 57 Ocean condo project in Miami Beach
    W South Beach at 2201 Collins Avenue in Miami Beach and Jeff Walker of Alliance Entertainment (Photos via Shatravka Media, Alliance Entertainment)
    Entertainment electronics honcho pays $9M for W South Beach penthouse
    Entertainment electronics honcho pays $9M for W South Beach penthouse
    Dan Gelber and Ocean Drive 2 a.m. last call cruise to victory in Miami Beach
    Dan Gelber and Ocean Drive 2 a.m. last call cruise to victory in Miami Beach
    Dan Gelber and Ocean Drive 2 a.m. last call cruise to victory in Miami Beach
    Jason Rubell and Michelle Simkins with their new property (Getty, Realtor.com via Fortune International)
    A trade among Miami Beach families: Simkins and Rubell purchase waterfront home from the Mirmellis
    A trade among Miami Beach families: Simkins and Rubell purchase waterfront home from the Mirmellis
    Barry Sternlicht leads donors for Ocean Drive Miami Beach 2 a.m. referendum
    Barry Sternlicht leads donors for Ocean Drive Miami Beach 2 a.m. referendum
    Barry Sternlicht leads donors for Ocean Drive Miami Beach 2 a.m. referendum
    Cash him outside: Music manager who reps Bhad Bhabie buys waterfront Miami Beach home
    Cash him outside: Music manager who reps Bhad Bhabie buys waterfront Miami Beach home
    Cash him outside: Music manager who reps Bhad Bhabie buys waterfront Miami Beach home
    The south tower of the Continuum on South Beach (Continuum)
    Digital marketing exec buys second luxury home in South Florida
    Digital marketing exec buys second luxury home in South Florida
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.