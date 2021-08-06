Jeff Franklin, the creator and producer of “Full House” picked up a piece of land next to the lot he acquired two months ago, bringing his total spent on the Venetian Islands assemblage to $48.5 million.

Franklin paid $13 million for the 13,382-square-foot plot at 1236 South Venetian Way, sources told The Real Deal. The deal follows his $35.5 million purchase in June of the larger property next door at 1230 South Venetian Way. Franklin now controls 1.2 acres on San Marco Island.

Property records show the seller in the latest deal is an LLC led by developer Dan Kodsi. Kodsi’s Royal Palm Companies, along with minority investor Greg Mirmelli planned to build a luxury single-family home on the property, they said.

The buyer “wanted to make an assemblage, and it made sense for us to exit,” Kodsi said.

Oren Alexander of Douglas Elliman represented the seller. Evan Weiss was also involved in the deal. Attorney Michael Gallinar represented the buyer.

The lot previously sold for $6.2 million in 2020, which means the Kodsi entity sold it for more than double that amount in less than two years.

Franklin was also a writer and producer for “Laverne & Shirley,” and he produced “Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper” and “Malcolm & Eddie,” among other shows. He was fired from the “Full House” reboot, “Fuller House,” over allegations of abusive behavior and sexual misconduct, which he denied, according to published reports.

The Capo family of El Dorado Furniture sold the larger piece of the Venetian Islands property.

Last month, a former executive at Time Warner also sold his waterfront Venetian Islands home to the owner of a toy making business for $18.5 million.