Pro golfer Dustin Johnson buys mansion in Jupiter’s Admirals Cove for $14M

Home last traded for $12.7M in May

Miami /
Nov.November 05, 2021 06:00 PM
By Lidia Dinkova
Dustin Johnson, professional golfer, in front of 389 Eagle Drive (Getty Images, Redfin)

Professional golfer Dustin Johnson bought a Jupiter mansion for $14 million, seven months after he sold his Palm Beach Gardens digs.

The two-time Majors winner bought the five-bedroom house at 389 Eagle Drive in Jupiter’s Admirals Cove neighborhood from husband-and-wife William and Marcia Ulm, records show.

Jane Letsche of Waterfront Properties and Club Communities represented the sellers. Robert Thomson, also of Waterfront Properties, represented the buyer.

The 10,134-square-foot home was constructed in 1999, but a total renovation was completed this year, Letsche said.

The Ulms had paid $12.7 million for the house in May, property records show. Marcia Ulms is president of MLU Services, a project manager and consultancy based in Athens, Georgia.

The two-story mansion includes two master suites with walk-in closets on the first floor, a kitchen with a double oven, and a covered porch, according to the Waterfront Properties website. The backyard has a Euro edge infinity pool, fire pit and a summer kitchen.

(Source: Redfin)

(Source: Redfin)

(Source: Redfin)

The property spans 0.6 acres along a canal leading to the Intracoastal Waterway and offers 110 feet of water frontage and a dock that can accommodate a boat up to 80 feet.

Johnson, who also has won six World Golf Championships, will get to practice his swing, as Admirals Cove is a membership country club with a 45-hole course. Admirals also has restaurants, marina, Yacht Club and gym, according to Waterfront Properties.

In April, Johnson sold his Palm Beach Gardens estate at 15106 Palmwood Road for ​​$16.5 million.

The South Florida luxury home market has enjoyed robust deal activity this year and most of last year, in part because of an influx of Northeasterners who opted to weather the pandemic here and buy homes.

Jupiter, in the northern end of Palm Beach County, has seen its fair share of this home sale activity.

Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, bought a mansion in Admirals Cove in March for $9.7 million. Two months later, Eric and his wife, Lara Trump, bought a Jupiter house for $3.2 million.

In October, a trust managed by Alexander Fanjul – of the sugar baron family that owns Florida Crystals – paid $5 million for a Jupiter house. And in June, professional race car driver Lance Cawley and his wife, Nancy, bought a Loxahatchee Riverfront home for $5.9 million.





