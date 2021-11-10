Open Menu

Brazilian mogul buys waterfront Miami Beach home for $18M

Seller flipped the waterfront home for $2M more than its purchase price in May

Miami /
Nov.November 10, 2021 09:45 AM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Jose Carlos Pontes, co-founder, Grupo Marquise, in front of 160 South Hibiscus Drive (Realtor.com, Tapis Rouge)

Brazilian tycoon Jose Carlos Pontes paid $17.5 million for a waterfront Hibiscus Island home, months after selling his nearby mansion for $26.5 million.

Top Hibiscus LLC, led by Pontes, co-founder of the Brazilian conglomerate Grupo Marquise, purchased the seven-bedroom, 5,437-square-foot house at 160 South Hibiscus Drive.

Property records show 160 S Hibiscus FL LLC, which is linked to The Loring Group based in Cincinnati, sold the house to the Pontes entity. It previously traded hands in May for $15.5 million, which means the Loring Group affiliate flipped it for $2 million more.

The home, with seven bathrooms, a wine cellar and two-car garage, sits on a quarter-acre lot with a pool, dock and outdoor kitchen. It was completed this year, records show.

The waterfront property was on the market for $18.9 million with Alessandro Saponaro of AFS Living. Sonia Gherardi of One Sotheby’s International Realty represented the buyer. Alexandre Piquet’s Piquet Law Firm was the escrow and closing agent.

Brazilian investment is expected to ramp up again now that the U.S. travel ban has been lifted. Brazil is one of 33 countries the U.S. is now allowing visitors from, effective earlier this week.

Ponte’s Grupo Marquise is involved in construction, hospitality, retail and infrastructure, according to its website and published reports.

Pontes’ purchase comes about four months after he sold the estate at 370 South Hibiscus Drive to a trust for $26.5 million.

Also on Hibiscus Island this year, Miami Heat player Victor Oladipo bought a spec home for $7.8 million, marking a record for non-waterfront homes.

That same month, mortgage magnate Ronald J. Leonhardt Jr. flipped two next-door waterfront properties on Hibiscus Island for a combined $27 million.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    hibiscus islandhome salesmiami beach

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    From left: The Real Deal publisher Amir Korangy, Groot Hospitality's David Grutman and Fontainebleau Development's Jeffrey Soffer
    Hospitality kings Jeff Soffer and David Grutman discuss surviving pandemic at TRD Miami event
    Hospitality kings Jeff Soffer and David Grutman discuss surviving pandemic at TRD Miami event
    Lisa Hochstein and "Boob God" Leonard Hochstein, Nicky Jam and the property (Getty)
    “Boob God” plastic surgeon Leonard Hochstein sues Nicky Jam over home video shoot on Star Island
    “Boob God” plastic surgeon Leonard Hochstein sues Nicky Jam over home video shoot on Star Island
    Charissa Davidovici, founder of Sugar Factory, with the Ocean Drive location (Getty)
    Bittersweet tenant: Sugar Factory owner sues Nakash over Ocean Drive lease
    Bittersweet tenant: Sugar Factory owner sues Nakash over Ocean Drive lease
    Brett Harris and Kevin Brill with 1125 North Shore Drive
    Miami Beach brokers buy Normandy Shores home, plan $17M spec mansion
    Miami Beach brokers buy Normandy Shores home, plan $17M spec mansion
    Pro golfer Dustin Johnson buys mansion in Jupiter’s Admirals Cove for $14M
    Pro golfer Dustin Johnson buys mansion in Jupiter’s Admirals Cove for $14M
    Pro golfer Dustin Johnson buys mansion in Jupiter’s Admirals Cove for $14M
    Amit Raizada and 240 West Rivo Alto Drive (Spectrum Business Ventures, Google Maps)
    Entity linked to former esports investor bets big on a waterfront Venetian Islands spec home
    Entity linked to former esports investor bets big on a waterfront Venetian Islands spec home
    Berkshire Hathaway EWM expands to Palm Beach
    Berkshire Hathaway EWM expands to Palm Beach
    Berkshire Hathaway EWM expands to Palm Beach
    Dead end: Nakash entities sue Miami Beach for closing off Ocean Drive to vehicles
    Dead end: Nakash entities sue Miami Beach for closing off Ocean Drive to vehicles
    Dead end: Nakash entities sue Miami Beach for closing off Ocean Drive to vehicles
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.