Open Menu

Now streaming: TRD’s podcast Deconstruct on what’s next for Surfside

New episode digs into bidder Damac Properties’ planned redevelopment of the condo collapse site

Miami /
Nov.November 22, 2021 04:30 PM
By Isabella Farr
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
TRD’s podcast Deconstruct on what’s next for Surfside

TRD’s South Florida team has chronicled the aftermath of the tragic Surfside condo collapse in South Florida for months.

This week, as debates continue over the future of the site and how best to honor victims and compensate their families, our podcast shines a light on the stalking horse bidder for the property, Dubai-based developer Damac Properties.

On part two of a three-part series that digs into the collapse and what it means for real estate, TRD’s Suzannah Cavanaugh speaks with South Florida reporter Lidia Dinkova about who exactly Damac is and why the firm is bidding $120 million for a site that most local developers won’t touch. Who supports Damac’s proposal? Who is against it? Listen to find out.

Dinkova also talks to a survivor of the collapse, Steve Rosenthal, as well as Martin and Pablo Langesfeld, the family of Nicole Langesfeld and her husband, Luis Sadovnic, who lost their lives when the building fell in June.

Deconstruct is streaming on Apple, Spotify and wherever else you listen to podcasts.

Next week, we’ll be looking at the unfolding fiasco at Zillow and what it means for the future of iBuying.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    DevelopmentResidential Real Estatesurfside

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Michael Stern accused of “duping investors” in Monad Terrace project
    Michael Stern accused of “duping investors” in Monad Terrace project
    Michael Stern accused of “duping investors” in Monad Terrace project
    Related's Jorge Pérez and Jon Paul Pérez, Teddy Sagi and a rendering of the White House Inn
    Related, billionaire Teddy Sagi partner to acquire waterfront North Miami site
    Related, billionaire Teddy Sagi partner to acquire waterfront North Miami site
    Eighty Seven Park and Champlain Towers South (Getty)
    Terra’s Eighty Seven Park construction next to Champlain Towers South led to collapse, lawsuit alleges
    Terra’s Eighty Seven Park construction next to Champlain Towers South led to collapse, lawsuit alleges
    “Record-setting” market: Real estate powerhouses talk tech, infrastructure, development and hot housing market at TRD’s Miami event
    “Record-setting” market: Real estate powerhouses talk tech, infrastructure, development and hot housing market at TRD’s Miami event
    “Record-setting” market: Real estate powerhouses talk tech, infrastructure, development and hot housing market at TRD’s Miami event
    Las Vegas developer bets on hot multifamily market with first Miami ground-up project
    Las Vegas developer bets on hot multifamily market with first Miami ground-up project
    Las Vegas developer bets on hot multifamily market with first Miami ground-up project
    Developer of Pompano Beach apartments scores $62M construction loan
    Developer of Pompano Beach apartments scores $62M construction loan
    Developer of Pompano Beach apartments scores $62M construction loan
    Raimundo Onetto, CEO of Alta Developers, with a rendering of the project (Behar Font & Partners, Alta)
    More apartments on tap: Alta nabs $77M loan for project near Pinecrest
    More apartments on tap: Alta nabs $77M loan for project near Pinecrest
    Melo’s second downtown Miami apartment project scores $75M construction loan
    Melo’s second downtown Miami apartment project scores $75M construction loan
    Melo’s second downtown Miami apartment project scores $75M construction loan
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.