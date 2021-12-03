UPDATED, Dec. 3, 5:10 p.m.: The ex-husband of a Real Housewife of Beverly Hills bought a Palm Island home under construction for $5.8 million, setting a record for a non-waterfront house.

David Gebbia, ex-husband of former reality show star Carlton Gebbia, purchased the property at 254 Palm Avenue in Miami Beach from SG&LL Ventures LLC, which is managed by Shamsu Lalani, of Lalani Developers, according to records.

Mallory Mcguire with One Sotheby’s International Realty represented the seller. Katrina Campins of Campins Company LLC represented Gebbia.

Campins said Gebbia relocated to South Florida from California about a year and a half ago, adding that she has represented Gebbia’s family in multiple real estate deals. She is currently helping the family’s firm, Siebert Financial Corporation, purchase commercial property in Miami Beach.

“They love South Florida,” she said.

Gebbia and his British ex-wife were featured in the 2014 season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, where she proclaimed herself a witch practicing Wiccan, a nature-based pagan belief system founded in the mid-20th century. One of her fellow castmates believed her husband became ill during filming because she practiced witchcraft, according to published reports. At the time, the family lived in a Gothic mansion with a cross-shaped pool.

Gebbia filed for divorce in November 2017, and it was finalized in September 2018, after about 18 years of marriage, according to published reports.

The 4,880-square-foot Palm Island house under construction will have five bedrooms, five full bathrooms and one half-bathroom. The lot is just short of a quarter-acre, and construction is scheduled to be completed in March, according to Realtor.com.

The residential housing market on Miami Beach’s Palm Island has been red hot throughout the pandemic.

David and Leila Centner, owners of the controversial Centner Academy in the Miami Design District, were recently revealed as the buyers of a Palm Island mansion for $28.3 million.

Artefacto owner Paulo Bacchi bought a waterfront Palm Island home in October for $5.3 million.

And in September, venture capital investor Ben Ling and front-end web developer Chris Coudron paid $29.5 million for a waterfront Palm Island mansion.