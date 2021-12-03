Open Menu

Seagis pays $30M for rental car center near FLL, plans warehouse

Logistics investors are betting heavily on South Florida

Miami /
Dec.December 03, 2021 12:30 PM
By Lidia Dinkova
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Seagis pays $30M for rental car center near FLL, plans warehouse

1700 Eller Drive in Hollywood with Seagis Property Group’s Bradlee Lord (Google Maps)

Seagis Property Group bought a warehouse development site near Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport for $29.5 million, marking its ongoing bet on the booming South Florida industrial market.

The Conshohocken, Pennsylvania-based company bought the Alamo Rent A Car-leased property at 1700 Eller Drive from Eller Drive Properties, according to a spokesperson for Vanguard Realty Advisors.

Jonathan Salk of Vanguard Realty Advisors represented the buyer and seller.

The selling entity is led by Diego and Helena Ribadeneira, Daniela Balarezo and Georgina Menendez, according to state corporate records.

Seagis wants to redevelop the property into a 199,615-square-foot warehouse, according to media reports.

The existing 48,411-square-foot building was constructed in 1974 on 4.3 acres, property records show. It is east of the airport.

Seagis has been investing heavily in South Florida industrial real estate this year, as the market has prospered during the pandemic.

In Broward County, the industrial vacancy rate dropped to 5.6 percent in the third quarter, compared to 6.8 percent in the second quarter, according to Colliers. The average asking rent was $9.68 a square foot in the third quarter, up from $9.19 during the same period last year.

Seagis, whose vice president is Bradlee Lord, bought a warehouse near Miami Gardens for $8 million in October, and a Doral facility for $19.4 million in September.

In May, Seagis bought a Medley building for $7.9 million.

The company’s total portfolio spans more than 12 million square feet across New York and New Jersey, according to its website. Its South Florida portfolio consists of more than 5.6 million square feet, according to an October news release.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    broward countyhollywoodindustrial marketindustrial real estateSeagis Property Group

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Key International, Wexford snatch Pompano Beach Marriott for $54M
    Key International, Wexford snatch Pompano Beach Marriott for $54M
    Key International, Wexford snatch Pompano Beach Marriott for $54M
    Wyndham Grand in Hollywood by Sharon Sharaby
    Kosher hotels planned near Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
    Kosher hotels planned near Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
    Chad Carroll sells waterfront Hallandale Beach home for record $5M
    Chad Carroll sells waterfront Hallandale Beach home for record $5M
    Chad Carroll sells waterfront Hallandale Beach home for record $5M
    South Florida single-family home sales fall in October amid declining inventory
    South Florida single-family home sales fall in October amid declining inventory
    South Florida single-family home sales fall in October amid declining inventory
    Carroll Organization CEO Patrick Carroll and 5750 Lakeside Drive in Margate (Carroll Organization, Apartments)
    Lynd Living flips Margate apartment complex for $67M
    Lynd Living flips Margate apartment complex for $67M
    Lease roundup: Plum Market to open in Aventura, Sprouts in Boca Raton, Best Buy in Dania Beach
    Lease roundup: Plum Market to open in Aventura, Sprouts in Boca Raton, Best Buy in Dania Beach
    Lease roundup: Plum Market to open in Aventura, Sprouts in Boca Raton, Best Buy in Dania Beach
    IG Logistics' Daniel Glaser, Sam Schneider and 2407 Hammondville Road (Google Maps)
    New York investment firm snags Pompano Beach truck repair shop site for $9M
    New York investment firm snags Pompano Beach truck repair shop site for $9M
    CenterPoint Properties CEO and president Bob Chapman with the Medley property (CenterPoint, LoopNet)
    CenterPoint buys Medley industrial building for $9M
    CenterPoint buys Medley industrial building for $9M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.