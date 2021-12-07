Open Menu

Grove at Grand Bay closing tops weekly condo sales in Miami-Dade

Top 10 sales ranged from $8.9M to $1.9M

Miami /
Dec.December 07, 2021 09:45 AM
By Adam Farence
The Grove at Grand Bay

Condo sales rebounded last week in Miami-Dade County.

Sales dollar volume for the week totaled $160.6 million, about double that recorded for Thanksgiving week. Sales reached 267, versus 159 the previous week.

Condos sold for an average price of $601,318, down from $546,090 the week prior.

The top sale was an $8.9 million closing at Grove at Grand Bay in Miami’s Coconut Grove. Unit 20015 traded for more than $1,700 per square foot. Allison Blumenthal represented the seller, and Rose Harris represented the buyer.

The second most expensive sale occurred at One Bal Harbour, next to the Ritz-Carlton in Bal Harbour. Unit 1804 at 15701 Collins Avenue traded for $4.1M, or just over $1,300 per square foot. Inga Boutboul was the listing agent, and Linda Gustafson was the buyer’s agent.

 

Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 sales from Nov. 29 to Dec. 6:

Most expensive

Grove at Grand Bay, 2675 South Bayshore Drive, unit 20015, 133 days on the market | $8.9M | $1,746 psf | Listing Agent: Allison Blumenthal | Buyer Agent: Rose Harris

Least expensive

Bristol Tower, 2127 Brickell Avenue, unit 2302, 63 days on the market | $1.9M | $673 psf | Listing Agent: Daniel Burdak | Buyer Agent: Suad Yidios

Most days on market

Majestic Tower, 9601 Collins Avenue, unit 902, 383 days on the market | $2M | $949 psf | Listing Agent: Roberta Ingletto | Buyer Agent: Shneur Shapira

Fewest days on market

Two Park Grove, 2821 South Bayshore Drive, unit 8B, three days on the market | $3.3M | $1,303 psf | Listing Agent: Joanna Berg | Buyer Agent: Ana Jerez




