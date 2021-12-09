Open Menu

New York real estate investor sells Palm Beach Gardens office building for $7M

H. Dean Properties sold Harbour Point Plaza to Harric Realty of New York

Miami /
Dec.December 09, 2021 05:30 PM
By Francisco Alvarado
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

11000 Prosperity Farms Road in Palm Beach Gardens (Howard Dean Properties)

In a $6.9 million off-market deal, a Tarrytown, New York-based real estate firm sold an office building in Palm Beach Gardens.

Harric Realty Corporation, a company tied to Robert Mannheimer of East Islip, New York, bought the Harbour Point Plaza at 11000 Prosperity Farm Road, according to records. The seller is an entity managed by Howard Dean, principal of H. Dean Properties. Dean paid $6 million for the Class B property in 2016.

Allan Carlisle with Ciminelli Real Estate represented the seller. The brokerage also handles leasing for the three-story, 27,755-square-foot building, which was completed in 1988.

Carlisle told The Real Deal that he was approached by another broker in a separate deal — and it led to the sale of the office building.

“He mentioned he had a potential buyer for an [office property] of a certain size and dollar range,” Carlisle said. “I floated the idea to the landlord, and he threw out a number that was very aggressive. The sales price was pretty close, and the landlord did very well.”

Harbour Point Plaza has roughly 7,386 square feet of office space available for rent, according to a Loopnet listing. However, three vacant spaces have pending leases, Carlisle said.

Current tenants include Coastal Living Realty, Home Partners Title Company, Allay Health & Fitness and Hamilton Aesthetics, Carlisle added.

Marc Kleiner, a Miami-based attorney who represented Dean, said the property went under contract in October. “[Dean] was happy to walk away,” Kleiner said. “It was mostly a net deal with most of the closing expenses paid by the buyer.”

Founded 35 years ago, H. Dean Properties owns more than 1 million square feet of commercial real estate in seven states, including Florida and New York.

Palm Beach Gardens has seen its fair share of small and large office deals this past year. In May, ABS National Business Parks bought an office complex and an adjacent development parcel for $30.5 million from Fort Lauderdale-based Stiles. In October, TA Realty sold the four-story Gardens Pointe office building to Sunnyfield South for $16.8 million.

Palm Beach Gardens is also home to the biggest retail trade in Palm Beach County this year. A joint venture between private equity firm Lone Star Funds and retail investor Woolbright Development paid $101.7 million for the Legacy Place shopping center.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    officepalm beach countypalm beach gardens

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    The Fountains of Boynton shopping plaza with DRA Advisors’ David Luski and Union Investment’s Matthew Scholl (Google Maps, DRA Advisors, Union Investment)
    German investor buys Publix-anchored Boynton Beach retail plaza for $80M
    German investor buys Publix-anchored Boynton Beach retail plaza for $80M
    Land of sun and money: South Florida resi sales of $10M-plus rise exponentially this year
    Land of sun and money: South Florida resi sales of $10M-plus rise exponentially this year
    Land of sun and money: South Florida resi sales of $10M-plus rise exponentially this year
    Clockwise from top left: Lancaster Apartments at 1210 Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard, The Charmer at 345 30th Street and Sunset Place at 1001 36th Street in West Palm Beach. Inset: Kingdom Development’s William Leach (Google Maps, Kingdom Development)
    California firm pays $59M for West Palm Beach apartment portfolio
    California firm pays $59M for West Palm Beach apartment portfolio
    Boynton Beach approves 236-unit apartment project with 118 workforce units downtown
    Boynton Beach approves 236-unit apartment project with 118 workforce units downtown
    Boynton Beach approves 236-unit apartment project with 118 workforce units downtown
    JV buys West Palm Beach office building for $13M
    JV buys West Palm Beach office building for $13M
    JV buys West Palm Beach office building for $13M
    Hawaii’s former richest person pays $153M for Boynton Beach apartments
    Hawaii’s former richest person pays $153M for Boynton Beach apartments
    Hawaii’s former richest person pays $153M for Boynton Beach apartments
    Joe Furst of Place Projects, Ned Grace and Damien Barr of NDT Development and a rendering of the Nora District Redevelopment (ArquitectonicaGEO, Place, Kangra)
    Overlooked downtown West Palm Beach area poised for redevelopment as Nora District
    Overlooked downtown West Palm Beach area poised for redevelopment as Nora District
    1700 S Ocean Blvd, Palm Beach (Realtor)
    Oceanfront Palm Beach spec mansion sells for $41M
    Oceanfront Palm Beach spec mansion sells for $41M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.