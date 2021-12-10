Open Menu

Jack Nicklaus’ son Steven sells Palm Beach Gardens home

It hit the market in 2020 for nearly $8M, price reduced this year

Miami
Dec.December 10, 2021 04:30 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
From left: Sellers Steven and Krista Nicklaus and buyer James Chow (Getty Images, Zillow, Oak Street Health)

Jack Nicklaus’ son, Steven Nicklaus, scored a buyer for his waterfront Palm Beach Gardens mansion after listing the property last year.

Steven and Krista Nicklaus sold the five-bedroom, 8,337-square-foot home at 13843 Le Bateau Isle to James and Birdie Chow for nearly $6.2 million, property records show. James Chow is chief managed care officer at Oak Street Health in Chicago.

The house, with an elevator, game room, theater, bar, fireplace, 20-foot ceilings, smart home systems and more, was completed in 2018. It’s in the Frenchman’s Creek community. The estate was designed by architect Dennis Rainho of YRA Design and built by Onshore Construction, according to the listing.

Chad Carroll and Matt Dugow of Compass brokered the deal. The property was most recently asking $7.8 million.

The Nicklauses paid $1 million for the 0.4-acre lot in 2014, according to property records. That same year, they sold a Jupiter mansion in the Bear’s Club community for $8.3 million.

Jack Nicklaus, who won more major championships than any other golfer in history, is also a golf course designer with projects in Florida, including in Palm Beach Gardens.

This year, professional golfer Charl Schwartzel sold his mansion on a golf course in Palm Beach Gardens for $9 million.




