Open Menu

Beztak, Wexford plan Boca Raton apartment project, buy site for $13M

277-unit project to rise in Amtec business park

Miami /
Dec.December 15, 2021 09:45 AM
By Lidia Dinkova
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Beztak, Wexford plan Boca Raton apartment project, buy site for $13M

Renderings of the Bocora project with co-buyer and co-developer Beztak’s Sam Beznos, co-buyer and co-developer Wexford Real Estate Investors’ president Joseph Jacobs and managing principal Philip Braunstein (RLC Architects, Beztak, Wexford Real Estate)

Beztak and Wexford Real Estate Investors plan an apartment project on a Boca Raton site they purchased for $12.7 million.

The joint venture will develop the eight-story, 277-unit Bocora multifamily community on a 4.1-acre site within the Amtec Center, according to a news release.

The business park is roughly on the southwest corner of Congress Avenue and Clint Moore Road.

The selling entities tie to a Jupiter organization called Catexor, which is led by Stig and Britt Wennerstrom, state corporate records show.

Construction of Bocora is expected to start in late summer 2022, according to the release.

The 282,850-square-foot project will offer one- to three-bedroom apartments with large windows and terraces overlooking two expansive courtyards. Units also will have stainless steel appliances and high-end finishes.

Amenities are planned to include a pool with a sundeck and cabanas, an outdoor kitchen and private party areas, a gym, on-site dog park and grooming area and a cyber café, according to the release. A six-story garage is also planned.

Farmington Hills, Michigan-based Beztak, led by Sam Beznos, develops, invests and manages residential communities, including senior living, as well as commercial and industrial real estate, according to the release. West Palm Beach-based Wexford spun off from Wexford Capital last year as its own real estate firm. Previously, it was Wexford Capital’s private market real estate investing arm. Wexford focuses on apartment, condominium and hospitality opportunities in the Sun Belt, investing more than $650 million in equity since 2010, according to the release. It is led by Joseph Jacobs and Philip Braunstein.

This is the sixth Beztak-Wexford joint venture. The duo is opting to build multifamily projects at a time when the market is robust because of high demand. This has fueled rent increases, investment activity and new projects.

South Florida’s biggest apartment sale of the year was in Boca Raton. Cortland paid $230 million for a newly built, seven-building community in August.

In Boynton Beach, Affiliated Development plans a 236-unit apartment project, with 118 of the units planned as workforce housing designated for renters who earn from 60 percent to 120 percent of the area median income.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    boca ratonmultifamily marketpalm beach county

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Planet Fitness CEO Chris Rondeau with 978 Gardenia Drive in Delray Beach (Getty, Realtor)
    Judgment free zone? Planet Fitness CEO sells Delray Beach mansion
    Judgment free zone? Planet Fitness CEO sells Delray Beach mansion
    6275 N Ocean Blvd, Ocean Ridge (Realtor.com)
    Ocean Ridge mansion sells for $27M
    Ocean Ridge mansion sells for $27M
    Tortoise Properties pays $19M for downtown West Palm multifamily dev site
    Tortoise Properties pays $19M for downtown West Palm multifamily dev site
    Tortoise Properties pays $19M for downtown West Palm multifamily dev site
    Melo nabs $248M refi for downtown Miami apartment towers
    Melo nabs $248M refi for downtown Miami apartment towers
    Melo nabs $248M refi for downtown Miami apartment towers
    A rendering of one of the planned towers at Magic City Innovation District in Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood (Arquitectonica)
    Miami redevelopment wave sparks fears of climate gentrification
    Miami redevelopment wave sparks fears of climate gentrification
    Paul Saunders and the house (Google Maps, James River Capital)
    Hedge funder sells oceanfront Manalapan estate for over $90M
    Hedge funder sells oceanfront Manalapan estate for over $90M
    Ram Realty’s Casey Cummings and Cortland’s CEO Steven DeFrancis with Mareas at Botanica (Photos via Ram Realty, Cortland, Mareas at Botanica)
    Cortland pays $174M for south Miami-Dade apartments and adjacent dev site
    Cortland pays $174M for south Miami-Dade apartments and adjacent dev site
    Rockpoint Group buys waterfront Boca Raton hotel for $38M
    Rockpoint Group buys waterfront Boca Raton hotel for $38M
    Rockpoint Group buys waterfront Boca Raton hotel for $38M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.