Monad Terrace closing tops weekly condo sales in Miami-Dade

Top 10 sales ranged from $4M to $11.8M

Miami /
Dec.December 14, 2021 09:45 AM
By Adam Farence
1300 Monad Terrace (Jean Nouvel)

1300 Monad Terrace (Jean Nouvel)

Condo sales dollar volume continued climbing last week in Miami-Dade County.

Condo sales dollar volume for the week totaled $193.4 million, exceeding the $160.6 million recorded the week before. Sales totaled 219, versus 267 the previous week.

Condos sold for an average price of about $883,000, up from about $601,000 the week prior.

The top sale was an $11.8 million closing at Monad Terrace at 1300 Monad Terrace in Miami Beach. Penthouse A traded for more than $2,400 per square foot. Dina Goldentayer represented the buyer.

The second most expensive sale occurred at Arte Surfside in Surfside. Unit 502 at 8955 Collins Avenue traded for $10.9 million, or just under $2,800 per square foot. Dina Goldentayer was the buyer’s agent.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 sales from Dec. 5 to Dec. 11:

Most expensive

Monad Terrace, 1300 Monad Terrace, PH A | 1 day on the market | $11.8M | $2,426 psf | Buyer’s agent: Dina Goldentayer

Least expensive

Monad Terrace, 1300 Monad Terrace, unit 12B | 1 day on the market | $4M | $1,486 psf | Buyer’s agent: Dina Goldentayer

Most days on market

Oceana Bal Harbour, 10203 Collins Avenue, unit 1201 | 630 days on the market | $8.9M | $2.239 psf | Listing agent: Roza Pereira | Buyer’s agent: Sara Gozlan

Fewest days on market

Monad Terrace, 1300 Monad Terrace, PH A | 1 day on the market | $11.8M | $2,426 psf | Buyer’s agent: Dina Goldentayer

Arte Surfside, 8955 Collins Avenue, unit 502 | 1 day on the market | $10.9M | $2,791 psf | Buyer’s agent: Dina Goldentayer

Porsche Design Tower, 18555 Collins Avenue | unit 1061, 1 day on the market | $5.7M | $1,813 psf | Buyer’s agent: Scott Shuffield

Monad Terrace, 1300 Monad Terrace, unit 12B | 1 day on the market | $4M | $1,486 psf | Buyer’s agent: Dina Goldentayer




