Here are South Florida’s biggest industrial leases of 2021

Carbel’s 368K lease in Miami topped the list

Miami /
Dec.December 23, 2021 02:30 PM
By Adam Farence | Research By Matthew Elo and Bill Egbert
Clockwise from left: 10205 Northwest 19th Street in Miami, 4310 Northwest 215th Street in Miami Gardens and 8801 Northwest 87th Avenue in Miami

The numbers are in for South Florida’s biggest industrial leases of 2021.

Of the top five, Amazon takes two spots, fewer than in 2020, when the e-commerce behemoth snagged four of the five top spots.

The average square footage of the top five industrial leases this year rose slightly — to 258,530 square feet from 223,520 square feet last year — but is still far below 2019’s average of 448,562 square feet.

Of the top five leases, all are new except for one renewal.

Map by Adam Farence.

Here’s a breakdown of the top industrial leases signed this year in South Florida.

Carbel, Miami, 368K sf

8801 Northwest 87th Avenue in Miami

Doral-based warehouse company Carbel inked a lease for 268,287 square feet in First Park Miami at 8801 Northwest 87th Avenue in Miami. Carbel signed the lease in July.

 

City Furniture, Miami Gardens, 287K sf

4310 Northwest 215th Street in Miami Gardens

Fort Lauderdale-based City Furniture agreed to lease 287,000 square feet in Bridge Point Commerce Center, at 4310 Northwest 215th Street in Miami Gardens. City Furniture signed the lease in March.

Amazon, Homestead, 216K sf

3750 Palm Drive in Homestead

Seattle-based Amazon inked a lease for 216,000 square feet at the property at 3750 Palm Drive in Homestead. Amazon signed the lease in March.

Amazon, Coral Springs, 215K sf

4030 Northwest 126th Avenue in Coral Springs

Amazon broke into the top five list again by signing a lease for 215,000 square feet at the Coral Springs Distribution Center I, building C, at 4030 Northwest 126th Avenue in Coral Springs. Amazon signed the lease in May.

Expeditors International, Miami, 206K sf

10205 Northwest 19th Street in Miami

Seattle-based Expeditors International agreed to renew its lease for 206,000 square feet at the International Corporate Park, at 10205 Northwest 19th Street in Miami. Expeditors International renewed its lease in February.

SOURCE: TRD analysis of brokerage data, as provided by Colliers International, news clippings and market reports.




