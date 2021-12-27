Police arrested a man suspected of fatally shooting a real estate agent outside a Coral Springs residence she is believed to have been showing.

Raymond Wesley Reese was taken into custody and charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of Sara Trost, according to WOFL-Channel 35 in Orlando.

Trost, 40, was sitting in her car outside the home when she suffered multiple gunshot wounds shortly after 12:30 p.m. on Thursday. Despite immediate medical treatment, Trost died on the scene.

Police took a man into custody at about 2:35 p.m. on Thursday. He was later identified as Reese, 51, according to WOFL-Channel 35.

Police are investigating the circumstances that led to the shooting.

A Coral Springs resident of the neighborhood where the incident occurred suggested to local news media that the shooting could be tied to an ongoing dispute between an evicted tenant and a landlord.

The “disgruntled” tenant thought the real estate agent was the owner of the home, resident Donna Smith told WPLG-Channel 10 in Miami. The agent was “ambushed,” Smith said.

The Daily Beast reported that Trost, who hailed from Britain and lived in Parkland, was a married mother of one. She had started her own business flipping homes in South Florida, according to The Daily Beast.

In August, a real estate executive from Detroit died following a hit-and-run in Miami Beach. Kevin Baker, 38, succumbed to injuries suffered in a suspected hit-and-run, according to a post on his Instagram account signed by his wife. He was a principal at the brokerage Landmark Commercial Real Estate Services LLC, according to Crain’s.

In another fatality, a Virginia agent was fatally shot in October by an elderly man who then turned the gun on himself. Soren Arn-Oelschlegel, who worked at Suffolk-based Long & Foster, was shot by Albert Baglione, 84, according to WTKR 3. Details of this incident also remain unclear, but neighbors told news media that Baglione had bought the home sight unseen and then called an agent the next day to return the house.

[WOFL-Channel 35] – Lidia Dinkova