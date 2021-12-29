An early pioneer of the eCommerce industry and former Amazon executive sold a waterfront Palm Island mansion for the princely sum of $24.5 million.

Christian Jagodzinski’s 10 Palm LLC conveyed 10 Palm Avenue, a waterfront Palm Island mansion, to Andrea Markert as trustee of the Markert Family 2010 Irrevocable Trust, and to Catherine Anne Hennessy Markert as an individual.

Jagodzinski sold Telebook, Germany’s first online book retailer, to Amazon in 1998. He then worked for Amazon as a director of European business development. Jagodzinski is also the founder and president of high-end villa rental business Villazzo and is chairman and CEO of Desdemona Capital, a real estate and private equity investment company. Both Desdemona and Villazzo are based in Miami Beach.

Lisa Blake of Villazzo LLC represented the seller and Julian Cohen of Coldwell Banker Realty represented the buyer.

The 9,893-square-foot home sits on nearly an acre and has eight bedrooms, six bathrooms and two half bathrooms. It was built in 2003, according to Realtor.com.

This was the second time Jagodzinski listed 10 Palm Avenue. The first time, in May 2015, his asking price was $39 million.

The sale underscores the continued strength of South Florida’s luxury residential market. The number of house and condo sales of $10 million or more from December 2020 to November 2021 topped that of the previous two years combined, according to an analysis by The Real Deal.

Recent home sales in Palm Island include the purchase by Real Housewife of Beverly Hills ex-husband David Gebbia of a non-waterfront home under construction for $5.8 million.

In August, David and Leila Centner, owners of the controversial Centner Academy in the Miami Design District, bought a mansion for $28.3 million.

In October, Paulo Bacchi, the owner of luxury furniture and staging company Artefactor, paid $5.3 million for the home at 222 South Coconut Lane.