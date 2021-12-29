Open Menu

Race car driver zips away from Sunny Isles Beach condo for $5M

Curtis and his wife paid $4.7M for the four-bedroom condo two years ago

Miami /
Dec.December 29, 2021 10:30 AM
By Adam Farence
Bret Curtis, professional auto racing driver and business entrepreneur, in front of the Residences by Armani/Casa in Sunny Isles Beach (International Motor Sports Association, Miami Residence)

A professional racecar driver sold his Sunny Isles Beach condo for $5.2 million.

Bret Curtis, along with his wife Yecenia, sold unit 3400 at the Residences by Armani/Casa to Scarlett & Serafina LLC, an entity managed by Mounir N. Badaan, according to property records.

Curtis is also the founder and president of the steel trading firm Spectra Resources and United Steel Supply. Both companies are based in Austin, Texas. He’s been racing professionally for more than a decade, and competes in the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship series.

Sylvia Fragos with Great Estates International Realty represented Curtis and his wife in the sale of their condo. Michelle Judd with Dezer Platinum Realty represented Scarlett & Serafina, according to Realtor.com.

The 3,296-square-foot condo has four bedrooms, five bathrooms and two half-bathrooms. The price breaks down to $1,593 per square foot.

The buyer borrowed $4 million from New York City-based Interaudi Bank to finance the purchase of the 34th floor unit at 18975 Collins Avenue, records show. The beachfront tower was completed in 2019 by the Related Group and Dezer Development.

The Curtises paid $4.7 million for their unit when the building was delivered about two years ago.

This most recent sale underscores the continued strength of South Florida’s luxury residential market. The number of home and condo sales in South Florida of $10 million or more rose exponentially from December 2020 to November 2021, topping that of the previous two years combined, according to an analysis by The Real Deal.

Recent condo sales in Sunny Isles Beach include Brazilian fertilizer mogul Mario Marchionno’s $9.2 million purchase of a luxury condo at Regalia last month.

In July, one of Uruguay’s first billionaires, Andres Bzurovski, paid $16.6 million for a lower penthouse at Dezer Development’s Porsche Design Tower, and in a separate deal, the Trump Group sold a penthouse at Mansion at Acqualina for $27 million.




