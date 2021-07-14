Open Menu

Developer sells Mansions at Acqualina penthouse in Sunny Isles Beach for $27M

It was listed for $38M

Miami /
Jul.July 14, 2021 05:30 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
The Penthouse at Mansions at Acqualina has two grand salons and a covered terrace with a pool (Compass)

The Trump Group sold a penthouse at Mansions at Acqualina for $27 million, marking the third highest priced condo sale in Miami-Dade history.

Property records show PH 47 LLC, a Delaware entity, purchased the four-bedroom, seven-bedroom unit at 17749 Collins Avenue. The buyer lists the Alaska address of Kodiak Trust Company in Eagle Ridge.

The 9,103-square-foot unit features two grand salons, a covered terrace with a pool, a two-car garage and designer furniture from Fendi, Baccarat, Bentley and Trussardi. It is on the 47th floor of the luxury condo tower.

The Sunny Isles unit was listed for $38 million when it was completed two years ago.

Records show Oren Shmueli, senior vice president and CFO of the Trump Group, signed the deed transfer of ownership. Jules Trump, who is of no relation to former President Donald Trump, leads the Trump Group.

Karina Batievsky and Michael Goldstein with Acqualina Realty represented the developer. Vivi Wolak of One Sotheby’s International Realty represented the buyer, whose identity is unknown.

The record for the most expensive penthouse sale in Miami-Dade County is still held by the $60 million sale of two units at Faena House that were never combined. Billionaire hedge fund manager Ken Griffin recently sold both units at a loss after acquiring them in 2015.

The Trump Group is also developing the Estates at Acqualina, a two-tower oceanfront condo project next to the Mansions at Acqualina.





