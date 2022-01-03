Open Menu

Kobi and Nancy Karp buy Walgreens-leased property in Delray Beach

It sold a year ago for $2M less

Miami /
Jan.January 03, 2022 11:30 AM
By Adam Farence
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Architect Kobi Karp and his wife Nancy paid $5.7 million for a Walgreens-leased property in Delray Beach that sold a year ago for $2 million less. (Getty Images, Google Maps)

Architect Kobi Karp and his wife Nancy paid $5.7 million for a Walgreens-leased property in Delray Beach that sold a year ago for $2 million less.

The Karps’ 10 Congress WG LLC bought the property at 10 South Congress Avenue from Congress Avenue Realty, an LLC managed by George A. Morgan III, records show.

The 13,778-square-foot property sold for $414 per square foot. The buyers plan to keep the property as is, Nancy Karp said.

The Walgreens, developed in 2001, sits on 1.6 acres. It sold in December 2020 for $3.7 million.

The Karps’ son, Jordan Karp, brokered the deal and brought it to the Karps.

Kobi Karp is president and CEO of his Kobi Karp Architecture & Interior Design firm and Nancy is chief financial officer. The Miami-based company is one of the most active architect and design firms in South Florida, with projects that include the Collins Park redevelopment in Miami Beach and Palazzo Del Sol on Fisher Island.

Commercial properties leased to triple A credit tenants such as Walgreens are in high demand. A Colliers mid-year report found that single-tenant and net-lease properties are a hot asset for private investment firms and are outperforming the overall retail market.

In September, Chicago-based real estate firm Oak Street Capital Real Estate Capital bought two Walgreens properties less than 10 days apart.

An entity controlled by Mark Zahr and James Hennessy, who are the managing partners of Oak Street, paid $5.3 million for the 15,651-square-foot Walgreens at 28801 South Dixie Highway in Homestead, and $6.8 million for the 17,072-square-foot Walgreens at 4600 Coconut Creek Parkway in Coconut Creek.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real Estatedelray beachkobi karpPalm Beachwalgreens

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    From left: 1840 South Ocean Boulevard, 1341 South Ocean Boulevard and 2000 South Ocean Boulevard
    These were South Florida’s largest resi sales of 2021
    These were South Florida’s largest resi sales of 2021
    New York, Miami, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Chicago (iStock)
    As rent explodes nationally, Miami tops the charts
    As rent explodes nationally, Miami tops the charts
    Planet Fitness CEO Chris Rondeau with 978 Gardenia Drive in Delray Beach (Getty, Realtor)
    Judgment free zone? Planet Fitness CEO sells Delray Beach mansion
    Judgment free zone? Planet Fitness CEO sells Delray Beach mansion
    Private equity honcho buys renovated Palm Beach mansion for $36M
    Private equity honcho buys renovated Palm Beach mansion for $36M
    Private equity honcho buys renovated Palm Beach mansion for $36M
    1700 S Ocean Blvd, Palm Beach (Realtor)
    Oceanfront Palm Beach spec mansion sells for $41M
    Oceanfront Palm Beach spec mansion sells for $41M
    Palm Beach mansion sells for $25M
    Palm Beach mansion sells for $25M
    Palm Beach mansion sells for $25M
    Menin Development makes $10M play for Delray Beach hotel
    Menin Development makes $10M play for Delray Beach hotel
    Menin Development makes $10M play for Delray Beach hotel
    Palm Beach condo sale sets record at $18M, or $4,700 per foot
    Palm Beach condo sale sets record at $18M, or $4,700 per foot
    Palm Beach condo sale sets record at $18M, or $4,700 per foot
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.