Condo dollar volume continued its decline during Christmas week in Miami-Dade County. The number of condos sold also fell, but the average sale price rose.

Dollar volume for the week totaled $134 million, below the $148.1 million recorded the week before. Sales reached 147, versus 262 the previous week.

Condos sold for an average price of about $912,000, up from about $780,000 the week prior.

The top sale was a $10.3 million closing at W Hotel & Residences South Beach at 2201 Collins Avenue in Miami Beach. Unit UPH1 traded for about $3,743 per square foot. Jonathan Azoulay represented the buyer, and Eloy Carmenate and Mick Duchon represented the seller.

The second most expensive sale occurred at Murano at Portofino in Miami Beach. Unit 2001 at 1000 South Ocean Drive traded for $8.4 million, or just over $2,400 per square foot. Francis Hawley represented the buyer, and Dora Puig represented the seller.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 sales from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1:



Most expensive

W Hotel & Residences South Beach, 2201 Collins Avenue, unit UPH1 | 25 days on the market | $10.3M | $3,743 psf | Listing agents: Eloy Carmenate and Mick Duchon| Buyer’s agent: Jonathan Azoulay

Least expensive

East Shenandoah, 1348 Southwest 22 Terrace, unit 1348 | 99 days on the market | $3.2M | $1,177 psf | Listing agent: Julian Johnston | Buyer’s agent: Michelle Halfon

Most days on market

Chateau Beach Condo, 17475 Collins Avenue, unit 2701 | 945 days on the market | $4.2M | $1,023 psf | Listing agent: Vadim Yushkevich | Buyer’s agent: Adam Schwartz

Fewest days on market

Residences at Vizcaya Condo, 3535 Hiawatha Avenue, unit 403 | 10 days on the market | $5.4M | $1,213 psf | Listing agent: Geraldine Pichardo | Buyer’s agent: Fabian Dominguez