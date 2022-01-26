Open Menu

Miami-Dade judge tosses out Hotel Greystone lawsuit

James Vosotas sued former business partner Branden Muhl over control of South Beach hotel

Miami /
Jan.January 26, 2022 06:00 PM
By Francisco Alvarado
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

James Vosotas and Branden Muhl with Hotel Greystone in Miami Beach (Trip advisor, Trans Inns Management, Mahaska)

In another court win for Hotel Greystone owner Branden Muhl, a Miami-Dade judge tossed out his ex-partner’s lawsuit accusing him of a hostile takeover of the South Beach property.

Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Alan Fine last week dismissed an amended complaint filed by Greystone Hospitality, a company managed by Boca Raton-based hotelier James Vosotas. Vosotas alleges Muhl is attempting to squeeze him out of an ownership stake in Hotel Greystone, a 91-room Art Deco hotel at 1920 Collins Avenue.

In his original lawsuit filed in August, Vosotas had named himself and his other company, Vos Hospitality, as plaintiffs against Muhl’s entity, BBM3. The complaint accused BBM3 of breach of fiduciary duty, breach of good faith and fair dealing, corporate waste and unjust enrichment.

As part of his dismissal order, Fine granted Greystone Hospitality and Vosotas permission to file another amended complaint within 20 days of his ruling.

Todd Levine, an attorney representing Muhl’s BBM3, said Vosotas’ case is frivolous. “My client is the aggrieved party,” Levine said. “He was fraudulently induced by James Vosotas to invest in the property and then Vosotas engaged in a litany of wrongful acts.

Etan Mark, a lawyer for Greystone Hospitality, said his client will file another amended complaint.

“Mr. Muhl’s counsel doth protest too much,” Mark said in an email. “As the dismissal was entirely without prejudice with all claims preserved, we look forward to exposing Mr. Muhl for the person we know he is.”

Greystone Hospitality, Vos Hospitality and BBM3, through various other entities, own Greystone HoldCo., the company that owns the hotel. Muhl and Vosotas are old college friends whose South Beach hotel venture tore apart their friendship, according to court documents.

Earlier this month, New York Supreme Court Judge Andrew Borrok ruled against Vosotas in a foreclosure lawsuit BBM3 had filed in that city. Borrok ordered Vosotas to pay an $18.9 million judgment for failing to meet his guarantee obligations on a $36 million construction loan BBM3 had acquired from another lender that was used to fund Hotel Greystone renovations.

In the Miami-Dade lawsuit, Vosotas alleged Muhl purposely kept Hotel Greystone closed for most of 2020 and 2021 in order to wipe out his ownership stake in the property and blow up their partnership. Hotel Greystone had a brief grand opening as an adults-only hotel during Super Bowl LIV weekend in Miami Beach in February 2020, but was forced to close shortly thereafter due to business lockdowns at the onset of the pandemic. The hotel reopened in September with new management under Provincetown, Massachusetts-based Salt Hotels.

Muhl, CEO of Mahaska, a national food and beverage company based in Oskaloosa, Iowa, met Vosotas while attending the University of Michigan and was a groomsman at Vosotas’ wedding.

Muhl claimed the hotel’s reopening was delayed by a fire that caused extensive damage and because Vosotas had failed to obtain the building’s 40-year recertification. He also claimed he put in a considerable amount of equity into the venture by bankrolling the real estate acquisition for Hotel Greystone because Vosotas was unable to get traditional financing.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Hotelslawsuitsmiami beachSouth Beach

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Hollywood Beach double play: Brooklyn investor picks up two motels for $13M
    Hollywood Beach double play: Brooklyn investor picks up two motels for $13M
    Hollywood Beach double play: Brooklyn investor picks up two motels for $13M
    Palm Holdings Chairman Ashok Taneja and the Element Miami International Airport Hotel at 3525 NW 25th Street (LinkedIn, Marriot)
    Peachtree sells Element hotel near MIA for $20M
    Peachtree sells Element hotel near MIA for $20M
    Oceana Bal Harbour at 10201 Collins Avenue Bal Harbour (Condo.com, compass)
    Oceana Bal Harbour closing tops weekly condo sales in Miami-Dade
    Oceana Bal Harbour closing tops weekly condo sales in Miami-Dade
    Prologis CEO Hamid Moghadam (Prologis, CBRE, iStock)
    Lease roundup: Restaurant, speakeasy, bakery ink leases at new Brickell hotel
    Lease roundup: Restaurant, speakeasy, bakery ink leases at new Brickell hotel
    An unaddressed parcel of land bought by Ram Realty with Ram Realty Advisors’ CEO Casey Cummings (Ram Realty, Miami-Dade County Property Appraiser's office)
    Ram Realty pays $13M for dev sites in south Miami-Dade
    Ram Realty pays $13M for dev sites in south Miami-Dade
    The Deauville Beach Resort at 6701 Collins Avenue (Google Maps, Office of the City Manager)
    Miami Beach orders historic oceanfront Deauville resort to be demolished
    Miami Beach orders historic oceanfront Deauville resort to be demolished
    (Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)
    “One non-stop boom”: After surge in home sales, inventory keeps shrinking in South Florida
    “One non-stop boom”: After surge in home sales, inventory keeps shrinking in South Florida
    From left: Alejandro Diaz Bazan, David Solomon, Brett Harris and Ana Bozovic (Andian Group, Brett Harris Homes, Miami Girls, iStock)
    Build it and they will come: Resi agents join the South Florida spec home development craze
    Build it and they will come: Resi agents join the South Florida spec home development craze
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.