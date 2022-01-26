Open Menu

SPAC move? Ophir Sternberg’s Lionheart buys Broward office building

Feingolds of MCNA Dental sold the Broward Trade Center

Miami /
Jan.January 26, 2022 09:45 AM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Lionheart buys Fort Lauderdale office building, plans upgrades

Ophir Sternberg with 200 West Cypress Creek Road (Lionheart Capital, Google Maps)

Ophir Sternberg’s Lionheart Capital paid $14.5 million for an office building in Fort Lauderdale, home to Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza’s headquarters.

Anthony’s was acquired by BurgerFi International, the latter of which merged with Sternberg’s Opes Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, in 2020.

Property records show 200 West Cypress Creek LLC, managed by Samantha and Glen Feingold, sold the six-story, roughly 100,000-square-foot office building at 200 West Cypress Creek Road to a company led by Sternberg.

Sternberg, executive chairman of BurgerFi, said he found out that the building was for sale when he visited Anthony’s 10,000-square-foot office.

Read more

The building, called Broward Trade Center, previously sold in 2007 for $14.7 million, records show. Completed in 1984, it sits on a 3-acre lot.

The Feingolds are the children of the late Dr. Jeffrey Feingold, a Republican fundraiser and founder of Managed Care of North America Dental. MCNA Dental anchors the office building with just over 40,000 square feet, and plans to move out this summer, Sternberg said.

Sternberg said Lionheart will update the lobby and common areas and lease up the building once the dental company moves out. Anthony’s could also expand. Sternberg said he is a “believer in office demand coming back strong,” and added that the building is centrally located with access to the Tri-Rail station.

Sternberg’s former partner, Ricardo Dunin, left Lionheart in late 2019. Together, they developed the Ritz-Carlton Residences, Miami Beach on the former Miami Heart Institute site in Mid-Miami Beach. Since then, Lionheart has been focused on special-purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs.

Dunin started his own firm called Oak Capital, which partnered with Edgardo Defortuna to develop a property in Pompano Beach into a Ritz-Carlton Residences.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    broward countyFort Lauderdalelionheart capitaloffice marketophir sternbergrestaurants

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Parmenter Realty Partners pays $81M for office complex in Palm Beach Gardens
    Parmenter buys Palm Beach Gardens office complex for $81M
    Parmenter buys Palm Beach Gardens office complex for $81M
    (LoopNet)
    Low vacancies, higher asking rents boost South Florida’s industrial market performance: report
    Low vacancies, higher asking rents boost South Florida’s industrial market performance: report
    Grover Corlew Principals Mark Corlew and Anuj Grover and rendering of the Mayla Pompano apartment project (Grover Corlew)
    Grover Corlew scores $78M construction loan for Pompano Beach multifamily project
    Grover Corlew scores $78M construction loan for Pompano Beach multifamily project
    Thomas Walter, president, Applied Hospitality in front of the Del Mar Estates at 611 Northeast 29th Drive in Wilton Manors (Applied Hospitality, LoopNet)
    Boston-based boutique hotelier buys Wilton Manors apartment building for $8M
    Boston-based boutique hotelier buys Wilton Manors apartment building for $8M
    Prologis CEO Hamid Moghadam (Prologis, CBRE, iStock)
    Lease roundup: Restaurant, speakeasy, bakery ink leases at new Brickell hotel
    Lease roundup: Restaurant, speakeasy, bakery ink leases at new Brickell hotel
    The Main Las Olas office tower, One Flagler office tower, and Plantation Pointe office complex (The Main Las Olas, Related Southeast, Google Maps)
    A tale of two office markets: Broward vacancies rose while Palm Beach County’s declined
    A tale of two office markets: Broward vacancies rose while Palm Beach County’s declined
    (iStock/Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)
    December residential sales fall in Broward and Palm Beach counties, rise in Miami-Dade
    December residential sales fall in Broward and Palm Beach counties, rise in Miami-Dade
    The Pines Plaza Shop at 4505-4599 North Pine Island Road, Fort Lauderdale (MMG Equity Partners)
    CK principals make $11M bet on half-vacant Fort Lauderdale shopping center
    CK principals make $11M bet on half-vacant Fort Lauderdale shopping center
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.