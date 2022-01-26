Ophir Sternberg’s Lionheart Capital paid $14.5 million for an office building in Fort Lauderdale, home to Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza’s headquarters.

Anthony’s was acquired by BurgerFi International, the latter of which merged with Sternberg’s Opes Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, in 2020.

Property records show 200 West Cypress Creek LLC, managed by Samantha and Glen Feingold, sold the six-story, roughly 100,000-square-foot office building at 200 West Cypress Creek Road to a company led by Sternberg.

Sternberg, executive chairman of BurgerFi, said he found out that the building was for sale when he visited Anthony’s 10,000-square-foot office.

The building, called Broward Trade Center, previously sold in 2007 for $14.7 million, records show. Completed in 1984, it sits on a 3-acre lot.

The Feingolds are the children of the late Dr. Jeffrey Feingold, a Republican fundraiser and founder of Managed Care of North America Dental. MCNA Dental anchors the office building with just over 40,000 square feet, and plans to move out this summer, Sternberg said.

Sternberg said Lionheart will update the lobby and common areas and lease up the building once the dental company moves out. Anthony’s could also expand. Sternberg said he is a “believer in office demand coming back strong,” and added that the building is centrally located with access to the Tri-Rail station.

Sternberg’s former partner, Ricardo Dunin, left Lionheart in late 2019. Together, they developed the Ritz-Carlton Residences, Miami Beach on the former Miami Heart Institute site in Mid-Miami Beach. Since then, Lionheart has been focused on special-purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs.

Dunin started his own firm called Oak Capital, which partnered with Edgardo Defortuna to develop a property in Pompano Beach into a Ritz-Carlton Residences.