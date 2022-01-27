Open Menu

Former NBA player Tayshaun Prince sells waterfront North Palm Beach home for $8M

Built in 2002, the 6,600 sq ft house last sold for $3.1M in 2015

Jan.January 27, 2022 01:30 PM
By Adam Farence
Tayshaun Prince and 796 Harbour Isle Ct, North Palm Beach (Getty, Realtor)

A former NBA player sold his waterfront North Palm Beach home for $7.5 million.

Tayshaun Prince and his wife, Farah, sold their house at 796 Harbour Isles Court to Las Vegas-based Tequila Little Time LLC, records show.

Tequila Little Time is managed by Las Vegas-based Intermountain Fiduciary Services, which lists Fredrick P. Waid as president, secretary, treasurer and director, Nevada corporation records show.

Tayshaun Prince is currently vice president of basketball affairs for the Memphis Grizzlies. He was drafted 23rd overall by the Detroit Pistons in the 2002 NBA draft. In his rookie season, he became the only player in NBA history to score more points in the playoffs than during the regular season. Prince was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies in January 2013.

Prince and his wife bought the house in September 2014 from John and Emmi Mieras for $3.1 million. In January 2015, they contracted with Philip E. Johnson for interior and exterior remodeling, records show.

Built in 2002, the 6,595-square-foot home sits on one-third of an acre, according to property records.

The sale underscores the continued strength of South Florida’s residential market. The number of home and condo sales in South Florida — including in North Palm Beach — of more than $1 million, from December 2020 to November 2021, surpassed the total from the two prior years combined.

Among recent sales in North Palm Beach, Shane Caiazzo, co-founder and co-CEO of CFGI and his wife, Jennifer Caiazzo, this month bought the waterfront home featured in “Mansion Quest,” at 100 Ebbtide Drive, for $9 million.

In June, hedge funder Igor Tulchinsky paid $40 million for the oceanfront North Palm Beach mansion at 12088 Banyan Road. He bought it from Ohio real estate scion and casino developer Jeffrey Jacobs.

In April, retired hockey player Brad Richards and his wife, Rechelle, bought the house at 11975 Lost Tree Way in North Palm Beach for $8.1 million.




