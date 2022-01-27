Open Menu

James Batmasian pays $19M for downtown Delray Beach retail, offices

Fully leased building on Atlantic Avenue includes Wine Room Kitchen & Bar, Love Shack clothing store

Miami /
Jan.January 27, 2022 09:45 AM
By Lidia Dinkova
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

James and Marta Batmasian, Investment Limited (LoopNet, Investment Limited)

James and Marta Batmasians’ Investments Limited bought a retail and office building in downtown Delray Beach for $18.5 million.

Investments Limited scooped up the fully leased property at 411 East Atlantic Avenue from Babak Ebrahimzadeh, owner of Master Mind, according to Joseph Scarfone of One Investment Group, who represented the seller in the deal.

Built in 1926, the two-story building is home to The Wine Room Kitchen & Bar, Love Shack clothing store and Royal Bee medical spa, on the ground floor, Scarfone said. A watch sales and repair firm and a photography studio occupy offices on the second floor.

Handelsman, a longtime commercial landlord in Palm Beach, sold several of his retail and office buildings along and near Worth Avenue last year for $58 million.

Ebrahimzadeh’s Master Mind, which also has ventures in New York and California, paid $80 million, in partnership with Nader Shalom’s Gatsby Enterprises, for the pair of DiVosta Towers in Palm Beach Gardens in 2020.

The latest purchase marks an expansion into downtown Delray Beach for Investments Limited, as its holdings largely are in Boca Raton where the firm ranks as one of the biggest property owners.

The married Batmasians started buying real estate shortly after moving to Boca Raton in 1983, according to Investments Limited’s website. The firm has offices in Boca Raton and Cambridge, Massachusetts.

In some of its other ventures outside Boca, Investments Limited paid $46 million for a Deerfield Beach apartment complex in 2021.

The eastern portion of Delray Beach’s Atlantic Avenue is a popular tourist and entertainment destination. In 2021, the Cook family sold the building at 325 East Atlantic Avenue for $11.5 million to an entity managed by Steven Cohen, who at the time of the deal planned to renovate the retail property and lease it to new tenants.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    delray beachjames batmasianoffice marketpalm beach countyretail

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Southland Shopping Center at 901-1075 West State Road 84 in Fort Lauderdale (Google Maps)
    Winn-Dixie-anchored shopping center in Fort Lauderdale sells for $17M
    Winn-Dixie-anchored shopping center in Fort Lauderdale sells for $17M
    Former NBA player Tayshaun Prince sells waterfront North Palm Beach home for $8M
    Former NBA player Tayshaun Prince sells waterfront North Palm Beach home for $8M
    Former NBA player Tayshaun Prince sells waterfront North Palm Beach home for $8M
    Parmenter Realty Partners pays $81M for office complex in Palm Beach Gardens
    Parmenter buys Palm Beach Gardens office complex for $81M
    Parmenter buys Palm Beach Gardens office complex for $81M
    (LoopNet)
    Low vacancies, higher asking rents boost South Florida’s industrial market performance: report
    Low vacancies, higher asking rents boost South Florida’s industrial market performance: report
    SPAC move? Ophir Sternberg’s Lionheart buys Broward office building
    SPAC move? Ophir Sternberg’s Lionheart buys Broward office building
    SPAC move? Ophir Sternberg’s Lionheart buys Broward office building
    Aerial view of some of the properties: 124 Bamboo Road, 112 Bamboo Road, 106 Bamboo Road, 135 Bamboo Road, 337 Bamboo Road (Google Maps)
    New York firm sells Palm Beach Shores apartment portfolio for $17M
    New York firm sells Palm Beach Shores apartment portfolio for $17M
    Billionaire founder of LoanDepot adds to South Florida resi portfolio
    Billionaire founder of LoanDepot adds to South Florida resi portfolio
    Billionaire founder of LoanDepot adds to South Florida resi portfolio
    Investment firm snaps up Delray Beach condo complex in $14M bulk purchase
    Investment firm snaps up Delray Beach condo complex in $14M bulk purchase
    Investment firm snaps up Delray Beach condo complex in $14M bulk purchase
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.