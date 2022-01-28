Open Menu

Lennar doubles down on Homestead with $23M development site purchase

25-acre property approved for 250 townhouses

Miami /
Jan.January 28, 2022 03:30 PM
By Lidia Dinkova
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

The unaddressed land in Homestead, FL with Lennar’s executive chair Stuart Miller, and co-CEOs Rick Beckwitt and Jon Jaffe (Google Maps, Lennar)

Lennar is doubling down on its homebuilding bet in Homestead with a $22.5 million purchase, five months after it bought another site in the city.

Miami-based Lennar bought 25.3 acres on the northeast corner of the Florida Turnpike Extension and Southwest 336th Street from an entity tied to Miami-Dade County homebuilder Pedro Adrian, of Adrian Homes, according to records.

Adrian’s affiliate obtained approval in 2021 for a 250-townhouse project in two-story buildings with a clubhouse, pool and playground, city records show.

The deal comes on the heels of Lennar paying $7.1 million for another 27 acres, also sold by Adrian’s affiliate, bounded by Old Dixie Highway, Southwest 264th Street and Southwest 272nd Street.

Lennar, one of the biggest homebuilders in the U.S., is led by Executive Chairman Stuart Miller, and co-CEOs Rick Beckwitt and Jon Jaffe.

This month, the company also bought a portion of a closed, 119-acre Delray Beach golf course for $19.2 million from 13th Floor Homes, which had obtained approvals for an age-restricted community with 251 townhouses and 164 single-family homes.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    dev siteshomesteadlennarMiami-Dade County

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Showdown in Surfside collapse saga, involving federal agency, could delay trial for years
    Showdown in Surfside collapse saga, involving federal agency, could delay trial for years
    Showdown in Surfside collapse saga, involving federal agency, could delay trial for years
    From left: Louis Birdman, Michael Konig, Kevin Venger and Alex Posth (729 Edge, 1000 Museum)
    One Thousand Museum developers complete waterfront Edgewater assemblage for doppelganger tower
    One Thousand Museum developers complete waterfront Edgewater assemblage for doppelganger tower
    (Live Four West, LoopNet, iStock)
    South Florida multifamily sales hit record $11B in 2021, marking nation’s hottest CRE market: report
    South Florida multifamily sales hit record $11B in 2021, marking nation’s hottest CRE market: report
    The Bay Harbor Islands house at 10055 West Broadview Drive (One Sotheby’s International Realty)
    Capstone honcho pays record $7M for non-waterfront Bay Harbor Islands house
    Capstone honcho pays record $7M for non-waterfront Bay Harbor Islands house
    (LoopNet)
    Low vacancies, higher asking rents boost South Florida’s industrial market performance: report
    Low vacancies, higher asking rents boost South Florida’s industrial market performance: report
    Long-stalled, controversial Little Haiti project heads to Miami commission vote
    Long-stalled, controversial Little Haiti project heads to Miami commission vote
    Long-stalled, controversial Little Haiti project heads to Miami commission vote
    Oceana Bal Harbour at 10201 Collins Avenue Bal Harbour (Condo.com, compass)
    Oceana Bal Harbour closing tops weekly condo sales in Miami-Dade
    Oceana Bal Harbour closing tops weekly condo sales in Miami-Dade
    Prologis CEO Hamid Moghadam (Prologis, CBRE, iStock)
    Lease roundup: Restaurant, speakeasy, bakery ink leases at new Brickell hotel
    Lease roundup: Restaurant, speakeasy, bakery ink leases at new Brickell hotel
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.