Open Menu

Arte Surfside closing tops weekly condo sales in Miami-Dade

Top 10 sales ranged from $2M to $11M

Miami /
Feb.February 01, 2022 09:45 AM
By Adam Farence
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Arte Surfside

Arte Surfside

Condo sales dollar volume in Miami-Dade County continued it’s climb in the last full week of January.

Dollar volume for the week totaled $159.5 million, slightly higher than the $134.9 million recorded the week before. Sales reached 210, versus 178 the previous week.

Condos sold for an average price of about $759,386, up slightly from about $757,869 the week prior.

Leaflet map created by Adam Farence | Data by © OpenStreetMap, under ODbl.

The top sale was an $11.2 million closing at Arte Surfside at 8955 Collins Avenue in Surfside. Unit 802 traded for about $3,582 per square foot. Ryan Mendell represented the buyer, and Miltiadis Kastanis represented the seller.

The second most expensive sale occurred on Fisher Island. Bayview unit 5272 at 5272 Fisher Island Drive in Miami Beach traded for $8.1 million, or just over $1,208 per square foot. Elena Bluntzer both buyer and seller.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 sales from Jan. 23rd to Jan. 29th:

Most expensive

Arte Surfside, 8955 Collins Avenue, unit 802 | 286 days on the market | $11.2M | $3,582 psf | Listing agent: Miltiadis Kastanis | Buyer’s agent: Ryan Mendell

Least expensive

The Bentley Bay Condo, 520 West Avenue, unit 2102 | 46 days on the market | $1.8M | $907 psf | Listing agent: Eduardo Bleiberg | Buyer’s agent: David Vazquez

Most days on market

5272 Fisher Island Drive, Miami Beach, unit 5272 | 479 days on the market | $8.1M | $1,280 psf | Listing agent: Elena Bluntzer | Buyer’s agent: Elena Bluntzer

Fewest days on market

Santa Maria Condo, 1643 Brickell Avenue, unit 3904 | 1 day on the market | $4.2M | $1,042 psf | Listing agent: Ysabel Sanabria | Buyer’s agent: Ysabel Sanabria

(Via Condo.com)




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    bal harbourCondoskey biscaynemiami beachMiami-Dade Countysunny isles beachsurfsideWeekly Condo Sales

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Edmundo Tamayo and 80 South Hibiscus Drive in Miami Beach (Google Maps, Fit4Life)
    Miami “Diet Doctor” buys waterfront Hibiscus Island house for $8M
    Miami “Diet Doctor” buys waterfront Hibiscus Island house for $8M
    Bradley Colmer and Marc Rowan with a rendering of Eighteen Sunset (Deco Capital)
    Sunset Harbour developer scores $60M loan for mixed-use office and condo project
    Sunset Harbour developer scores $60M loan for mixed-use office and condo project
    From left: Masoud Shojaee of Shoma Group and Ugo Colombo of CMC Group (Shoma Group, CMC Group, iStock/Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)
    Verdict upended: Judge throws out Masoud Shojaee’s $10M court win against Ugo Colombo affiliate
    Verdict upended: Judge throws out Masoud Shojaee’s $10M court win against Ugo Colombo affiliate
    Retail rents creeped up, as vacancies fell across South Florida at year-end 2021: report
    Retail rents creeped up, as vacancies fell across South Florida at year-end 2021: report
    Retail rents creeped up, as vacancies fell across South Florida at year-end 2021: report
    (iStock)
    South Florida by the numbers: What a year for residential real estate
    South Florida by the numbers: What a year for residential real estate
    Showdown in Surfside collapse saga, involving federal agency, could delay trial for years
    Showdown in Surfside collapse saga, involving federal agency, could delay trial for years
    Showdown in Surfside collapse saga, involving federal agency, could delay trial for years
    The unaddressed land in Homestead, FL with Lennar’s executive chair Stuart Miller, and co-CEOs Rick Beckwitt and Jon Jaffe (Google Maps, Lennar)
    Lennar doubles down on Homestead with $23M development site purchase
    Lennar doubles down on Homestead with $23M development site purchase
    Developer Valerio Morabito sells Sunset Harbour condo he bought in Miami Beach waterfront home trade
    Developer Valerio Morabito sells Sunset Harbour condo he bought in Miami Beach waterfront home trade
    Developer Valerio Morabito sells Sunset Harbour condo he bought in Miami Beach waterfront home trade
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.