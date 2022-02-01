Condo sales dollar volume in Miami-Dade County continued it’s climb in the last full week of January.

Dollar volume for the week totaled $159.5 million, slightly higher than the $134.9 million recorded the week before. Sales reached 210, versus 178 the previous week.

Condos sold for an average price of about $759,386, up slightly from about $757,869 the week prior.

The top sale was an $11.2 million closing at Arte Surfside at 8955 Collins Avenue in Surfside. Unit 802 traded for about $3,582 per square foot. Ryan Mendell represented the buyer, and Miltiadis Kastanis represented the seller.

The second most expensive sale occurred on Fisher Island. Bayview unit 5272 at 5272 Fisher Island Drive in Miami Beach traded for $8.1 million, or just over $1,208 per square foot. Elena Bluntzer both buyer and seller.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 sales from Jan. 23rd to Jan. 29th:



Most expensive

Arte Surfside, 8955 Collins Avenue, unit 802 | 286 days on the market | $11.2M | $3,582 psf | Listing agent: Miltiadis Kastanis | Buyer’s agent: Ryan Mendell

Least expensive

The Bentley Bay Condo, 520 West Avenue, unit 2102 | 46 days on the market | $1.8M | $907 psf | Listing agent: Eduardo Bleiberg | Buyer’s agent: David Vazquez

Most days on market

5272 Fisher Island Drive, Miami Beach, unit 5272 | 479 days on the market | $8.1M | $1,280 psf | Listing agent: Elena Bluntzer | Buyer’s agent: Elena Bluntzer

Fewest days on market

Santa Maria Condo, 1643 Brickell Avenue, unit 3904 | 1 day on the market | $4.2M | $1,042 psf | Listing agent: Ysabel Sanabria | Buyer’s agent: Ysabel Sanabria

