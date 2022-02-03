Fintech firm founders Al Goldstein and Anna Fridman paid $6 million for a house in Coral Gables’ high-end Cocoplum community, showing the influx of financial and tech honchos is not ceasing.

Goldstein and Fridman, who are married, used trusts in their name to purchase the five-bedroom, 3,759-square-foot house at 191 Los Pinos Court from local insurance moguls Angel and Elena Del Toro, according to records. The buyers financed the purchase with a $4.2 million loan from Northern Trust Company.

Nelson Gonzalez of BHHS EWM Realty represented the buyers. Consuelo Stewart of Shelton and Stewart Realtors represented the sellers.

The property was listed in May 2021 for $6.5 million, and the asking price changed throughout the year, most recently to $6.3 million in September, according to Realtor.com.

The home sits on a 0.8-acre lot with a pool and a backyard that overlooks the Lago Maggiore waterbody that provides boating access to Biscayne Bay.

Built in 1980 and recently remodeled, the house has a two-car garage, cabana bath and open bar area by the pool and a 50-foot dock, according to Realtor.com.

Goldstein and Fridman, who also browsed houses in Miami Beach, Coconut Grove and elsewhere in Coral Gables, were attracted to the sizable backyard where they plan to set up outdoor fitness equipment, Gonzalez said.

Goldstein and Fridman’s life paths ran on parallel tracks, as both came to the U.S. from the former Soviet Union as children after their families received refugee status, and both founded startups, according to Forbes reports.

Goldstein’s first company was Enova International, which he later sold. He also co-founded Chicago-based online lending fintech Avant, Forbes reported.

Fridman, who is an attorney and served as Avant’s general counsel, is co-founder and general counsel of Los Angeles-based Spring Labs, a blockchain-based data network for financial institutions.

The Del Toros, who lead Miami-based Del Toro Insurance, bought another Cocoplum house in June for $5.7 million.

The Coral Gables enclave has attracted celebrities and real estate tycoons. Reggae musician Shaggy paid $2.2 million for a house in January 2021, and developer Rishi Kapoor paid $5.9 million for a Cocoplum home in December.