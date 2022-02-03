Open Menu

PMG, E11even Partners score $149M construction loan for downtown Miami condo development

Barry Sternlicht’s Starwood Property Trust is the lender

Miami /
Feb.February 03, 2022 12:30 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Rendering of E11even Hotel & Residences with Michael Simkins, Marc Robers and Ryan Shear (ArX Solutions)

The developers of E11even Hotel & Residences in Miami scored nearly $150 million in construction financing for the first condo tower. At the same time, they sold land amongst each other, as the two-building project continues to move forward.

A Starwood Property Trust affiliate provided the $148.5 million construction loan to the developers, a partnership between Property Markets Group and E11even Partners, for the downtown Miami project, records show.

Miami Block 17 LLC, led by E11even Partners’ Michael Simkins, sold the 9,125-square-foot piece of land at 1025 North Miami Avenue to 11th Street Trustee LLC, led by PMG’s Ryan Shear. Miami NE 11th LLC also sold the property at 20 and 30 Northeast 11th Street to the PMG affiliate for $5.3 million, according to property records.

The loan is for construction on all three properties.

E11even Hotel & Residences launched sales quietly early last year, and quickly sold out, the developers said at the time. As a result, they started sales of tower 2 at the project the same year. That building, called E11even Residences Beyond, will connect to the first tower at the ground level and via a sky bridge.

The 65-story towers will be developed in the Park West neighborhood of downtown Miami, just south of the 24-hour nightclub E11even Miami. Sieger Suarez Architects is designing the development. The units will all be finished and furnished.

The first tower will feature amenities for the entire project, including a casino-style sports launch, a rooftop, a spa and wellness center by Dr. Deepak Chopra, and a number of chef-driven restaurants. It’s expected to be completed in 2023.

The developers broke ground on phase one, a 375-unit hotel and condo tower, in November. Buyers there include WNBA player Candace Parker, ESPN co-host Sage Steele and MMA fighter Luke Rockhold.

Jusuf Nurkić of the Portland Trail Blazers is buying units in both buildings, he previously told The Real Deal. And YouTubers and wrestlers Jake and Logan Paul are also expected to buy penthouses in the second phase.

Remaining units at E11even Residences Beyond start in the mid-$300,000s, with sizes starting at 318 square feet for studios. The developers are accepting cryptocurrency from buyers.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    condo marketconstruction loansdowntown miamiPMG

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Witkoff CEO Steven Witkoff, Monroe Capital CEO Theodore Koenig and 700 North Miami Avenue in Miami (Google Maps, Witkoff, Monroe Capital, Kobi Karp)
    Witkoff, Monroe plan three 57-story towers on Miami Worldcenter site
    Witkoff, Monroe plan three 57-story towers on Miami Worldcenter site
    Bradley Colmer and Marc Rowan with a rendering of Eighteen Sunset (Deco Capital)
    Sunset Harbour developer scores $60M loan for mixed-use office and condo project
    Sunset Harbour developer scores $60M loan for mixed-use office and condo project
    Harvey Daniels, Edgardo Defortuna and Ritz-Carlton Residences in Pompano Beach (Facebook, DBOX)
    Harvey Daniels tapped as sales director of Ritz-Carlton towers in Pompano Beach
    Harvey Daniels tapped as sales director of Ritz-Carlton towers in Pompano Beach
    From left: David Martin, Terra; Oscar Rodriguez and Jon Paul Perez, Related Group (Getty Images, Related Group, Terra, ROVR)
    Related, ROVR rank ahead of Terra and Apollo in bid to redevelop downtown Miami garage
    Related, ROVR rank ahead of Terra and Apollo in bid to redevelop downtown Miami garage
    Unit 5306 at 1100 Biscayne Boulevard (Barnes International Realty)
    Second biggest crypto condo sale in Miami closes for $7M
    Second biggest crypto condo sale in Miami closes for $7M
    Grover Corlew Principals Mark Corlew and Anuj Grover and rendering of the Mayla Pompano apartment project (Grover Corlew)
    Grover Corlew scores $78M construction loan for Pompano Beach multifamily project
    Grover Corlew scores $78M construction loan for Pompano Beach multifamily project
    Prologis CEO Hamid Moghadam (Prologis, CBRE, iStock)
    Lease roundup: Restaurant, speakeasy, bakery ink leases at new Brickell hotel
    Lease roundup: Restaurant, speakeasy, bakery ink leases at new Brickell hotel
    Jusuf Nurkić and a rendering of E11even (Getty, Seth Browarnik/Worldredeye.com)
    “Bosnian Beast” Jusuf Nurkić enters Miami Heat turf with penthouse purchase
    “Bosnian Beast” Jusuf Nurkić enters Miami Heat turf with penthouse purchase
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.