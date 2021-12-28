Social media influencers turned boxers Jake and Logan Paul are taking a jab at Miami real estate with the expected purchases of two penthouses at the planned E11even Residences Beyond tower in downtown Miami.

The celebrity siblings partied at the nightclub E11even and toured the sales gallery for the residential project following Jake Paul’s win against five-time UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley. The Pauls’ adviser and a co-developer of the tower, Marc Roberts, gave the brothers a virtual tour.

The Paul brothers are buying three-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom units that are asking $20.5 million apiece, according to a spokesperson for the project, who declined to say what they are paying. They are expected to sign their contracts after the holidays.

Each penthouse comes with an outdoor kitchen and plunge pool.

The 65-story, 461-unit building will mark the second phase of E11even Hotel & Residences. E11even Partners and Property Markets Group are developing the buildings, which will connect at the ground level and via a sky bridge.

The developers broke ground on phase one, a 65-story, 375-unit hotel and condo tower, in November. Roberts and Michael Simkins, the owners of E11even, a 24/7 nightclub, teamed up with PMG to soft-launch sales of the first building at the start of the year. Buyers there include WNBA player Candace Parker, ESPN co-host Sage Steele and MMA fighter Luke Rockhold, according to a release.

Units at E11even Residences Beyond, at 29 Northeast 11th Street in the Park West neighborhood in downtown Miami, start in the mid-$300,000s and at 318 square feet for studios. The developers are accepting cryptocurrencies at both buildings.

The first tower will house the amenities for the entire project, including a casino-style sports lounge, a rooftop, a spa and wellness center by Dr. Deepak Chopra, and a number of chef-driven restaurants. It’s expected to be completed in 2023 and the developers could break ground on the second building next year.