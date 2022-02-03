Open Menu

Top 10 development projects in Miami-Dade in 2021

Ranked by cost or size, one mixed-use project stands out

Miami Insights /
Feb.February 03, 2022 09:45 AM
By Bill Egbert | Research By Matthew Elo
The $125 million Grove Central project going up next to the Coconut Grove Metrorail Station (RSM Design)

The following is a preview of one of the hundreds of data sets that will be available on TRD Pro — the one-stop real estate terminal that provides all the data and market information you need.

The biggest development in Miami-Dade County by any measure is the massive Grove Central project going up next to the Coconut Grove Metrorail Station in MIami.

Terra and Grass River Property are developing the $125 million, mixed-use project on a 5-acre site at 2780 Southwest 27th Terrace near the station leased from Miami-Dade County for 90 years.

The 23-story project will include 172,000 square feet of retail space and 402 residential units — including 60 affordable units — as well as a 1,250-space public parking garage. Target has already leased 50,000 square feet of retail space.

The next most expensive project is an $86 million government building under construction at 15000 Northwest 37th Court in Opa-locka. New York-based AMAC’s 402-unit luxury residential project, Biscayne 112 at 11200 Biscayne Boulevard in Miami, placed third with a price tag of $55 million.

The county’s 10 most expensive projects ranged across sectors, including not only multifamily developments but also office, industrial and hotel projects — and even a school. The cost ranking is based on the initial construction estimate listed on the permit, which is often lower than its final finished cost.

Ranked by size, the 1 million-square-foot development at Grove Central still comes out on top.

By size, the next largest project in Miami-Dade County is a 969,128-square-foot warehouse facility Prologis is building on a 9-acre site in the Palmer Lake area just east of Miami International Airport.

The only hotel to place on either list was the AC Hotel Miami Dadeland, which ranked No. 7 for both size and cost, at 199,282 square feet and $26 million. The 170-key hotel is next to Dadeland Mall.




    constructionDevelopmentHotelsindustrialMiami-Dade CountymultifamilyofficesretailTRD InsightsTRD Pro

