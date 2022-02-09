A Miami real estate investor who has purchased and sold properties in Wynwood, Overtown and Allapattah paid $6.4 million for an older waterfront home in Coral Gables that’s now on the market for rent.

Property records show Wendy Ellen Sager Pomerantz and Richard N. Sager sold the home at 9000 School House Road to Windsor Investments Hammock Lake LLC, led by Roland and Lisette DiGasbarro.

The 3,762-square-foot home has five bedrooms, four full bathrooms, and was built in 1961. The listing advertises it as a restoration/renovation or teardown opportunity. The 1-acre property, on a lake, includes a pool and dock.

Toni Schrager with Brown Harris Stevens represented the seller. Teresita Bernace with Shelton and Steward Realtors represented the buyer.

Bernace is also listing the home for rent, asking $18,000 a month, according to Realtor.com.

Marilyn Sager, who died in November, owned the home. A trust in her name and managed by Pomerantz and Sager sold the property.

Pomerantz owns Sager Management Corp. The buyers, Lisette and Roland DiGasbarro, own Windsor Investment Holdings. Roland last year completed an assemblage in Allapattah, a Miami neighborhood west of Wynwood, with the $5 million purchase of a warehouse.

South Florida home sales have soared over the past year, resulting in low inventory and high prices. The luxury market, defined as $1 million and up, saw residential sales in most of 2021 surpass the previous two years combined.

In Coral Gables, recent deals include fintech moguls Al Goldstein and Anna Fridman’s $6 million purchase of a Cocoplum home; as well as the $18.9 million sale of a waterfront mansion to Attentive CEO Brian Long and New York Times reporter Elizabeth Day.

In December, developer Rishi Kapoor paid $5.9 million for a waterfront Cocoplum home.