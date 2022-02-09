Open Menu

Miami investors pay $6M for waterfront teardown in Coral Gables

Investors buy waterfront Coral Gables home, list it for rent

Miami /
Feb.February 09, 2022 06:00 PM
By Adam Farence
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Wendy Ellen Sager Pomerantz (LinkedIn, Realtor, iStock)

A Miami real estate investor who has purchased and sold properties in Wynwood, Overtown and Allapattah paid $6.4 million for an older waterfront home in Coral Gables that’s now on the market for rent.

Property records show Wendy Ellen Sager Pomerantz and Richard N. Sager sold the home at 9000 School House Road to Windsor Investments Hammock Lake LLC, led by Roland and Lisette DiGasbarro.

The 3,762-square-foot home has five bedrooms, four full bathrooms, and was built in 1961. The listing advertises it as a restoration/renovation or teardown opportunity. The 1-acre property, on a lake, includes a pool and dock.

Toni Schrager with Brown Harris Stevens represented the seller. Teresita Bernace with Shelton and Steward Realtors represented the buyer.

Bernace is also listing the home for rent, asking $18,000 a month, according to Realtor.com.

Marilyn Sager, who died in November, owned the home. A trust in her name and managed by Pomerantz and Sager sold the property.

Pomerantz owns Sager Management Corp. The buyers, Lisette and Roland DiGasbarro, own Windsor Investment Holdings. Roland last year completed an assemblage in Allapattah, a Miami neighborhood west of Wynwood, with the $5 million purchase of a warehouse.

South Florida home sales have soared over the past year, resulting in low inventory and high prices. The luxury market, defined as $1 million and up, saw residential sales in most of 2021 surpass the previous two years combined.

In Coral Gables, recent deals include fintech moguls Al Goldstein and Anna Fridman’s $6 million purchase of a Cocoplum home; as well as the $18.9 million sale of a waterfront mansion to Attentive CEO Brian Long and New York Times reporter Elizabeth Day.

In December, developer Rishi Kapoor paid $5.9 million for a waterfront Cocoplum home.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    coral gableshome salesMiami-Dade Countywaterfront properties

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    810 Lakeview Drive with M. Patrick Carroll and Alina Baikova (Zillow, Getty)
    Carroll real estate honcho buys lakefront Miami Beach home for $16M
    Carroll real estate honcho buys lakefront Miami Beach home for $16M
    NAI Miami's Robert Eckstein in front of a rendering of the proposed mixed-use project (NAI Miami, MSA Architects)
    Trammell Crow proposes 576 apartments in West Kendall, puts land under contract
    Trammell Crow proposes 576 apartments in West Kendall, puts land under contract
    William E. Ford with 110 Clarendon Avenue (Rockefeller.edu, Realtor.com)
    William Ford’s family office sells non-waterfront Palm Beach estate for $33M
    William Ford’s family office sells non-waterfront Palm Beach estate for $33M
    Steven Swanson II with the Walgreens at 9020 Biscayne Boulevard (LinkedIn, JLL)
    Chicago investor flips Miami Shores Walgreens for $8M
    Chicago investor flips Miami Shores Walgreens for $8M
    (iStock, Photo illustration by Priyanka Modi)
    Feverish demand for South Florida homes leads to over-the-top offers
    Feverish demand for South Florida homes leads to over-the-top offers
    From left: 701 Brickell Avenue; Wynwood Annex at 215 Northwest 24th Street; and 830 Brickell Avenue
    CRE brokers adapt to brave new Miami market
    CRE brokers adapt to brave new Miami market
    A photo collage of the waterfront Miami Beach home at 63000 North Bay Road (Elliman.com)
    Michelle Simkins flips bayfront Miami Beach home for $21M, double previous sale in 1 year
    Michelle Simkins flips bayfront Miami Beach home for $21M, double previous sale in 1 year
    4220 West 91st Place in Hialeah with Dave Easton (Easton Group)
    Easton and LBA Logistics buy Hialeah industrial development site for $29M
    Easton and LBA Logistics buy Hialeah industrial development site for $29M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.