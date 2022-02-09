Lucy Guo may have thrown her first and last Animal House-style rager at One Thousand Museum after receiving a warning letter from the luxury condominium’s association.

Last month, the tech entrepreneur and investor hosted about 120 guests in her 30th floor unit for a wild soiree that featured a lemur and a big snake — with about 20 of the partygoers, including Guo, packing a single elevator, according to Miami New Times.

Guo, a San Francisco transplant who founded data labeling company Scale AI and venture capital firm Backend Capital, paid $6.7 million for her four-bedroom, five-bathroom pad in the Zaha Hadid-designed, 62-story luxury tower at 1000 Biscayne Boulevard in Miami, according to records.

Guo joined an impressive roster of high-profile One Thousand Museum owners, including billionaire and LoanDepot founder Anthony Hsieh; Market America’s founder and CEO James Ridinger and his wife, Loren; and retired soccer star David Beckham and his fashion designer wife, Victoria.

Guo, a Carnegie Mellon dropout and Forbes 30-under-30 member, made quite the first impression with her fellow neighbors and condo staff shortly after acquiring her unit.

She recently tweeted, “My HOA did not appreciate my Miami Hack Week party and the wild animals,” along with an image of a cease and desist letter she received from the One Thousand Museum Condominium Association’s legal counsel. The letter details how her gathering spiraled out of control, violated association rules, overwhelmed security staff and created a life-safety issue, Miami New Times reported.

According to the letter, about 120 people attended the party “without proper advance notice to the association” and “the disruption…went beyond the permitted time allotted and in violation of the association’s noise restrictions.”

The letter noted the presence of a lemur and a giant snake at the party. Guests were also seen “smoking” and “placing feet on the foot rails in the elevator.”

“You were witnessed cramming the elevator with over 20 individuals (including yourself) and standing on the storage cart while in the elevator,” the letter to Guo states.

In response to comments in her Twitter thread, Guo said she “gets the rules,” but “didn’t expect so many people,” noting the event was “originally a dinner party for 30-40 investors and founders and it spread quickly,” Miami New Times reported.

An iconic, 84-unit building completed in 2019, One Thousand Museum was developed by Louis Birdman, Gilberto Bomeny, Kevin Venger, Gregg Covin, and Todd Michael Glaser. The total developer sellout hit $526 million, according to records.

[Miami New Times] — Francisco Alvarado