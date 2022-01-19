Billionaires, soccer stars and Silicon Valley savants. These are just a few of the personalities who have bought units at One Thousand Museum, the Miami condo tower designed by the late Zaha Hadid.

Records show 78 sales, including some encompassing two units, have closed at the 62-story, 84-unit tower at 1000 Biscayne Boulevard, which was completed in mid-2019. The iconic tower was developed by Louis Birdman, Gilberto Bomeny, Kevin Venger, Gregg Covin, and Todd Michael Glaser.

To date, One Thousand Museum’s total developer sellout has reached $526 million, according to records. One Sotheby’s International Realty has handled developer sales.

Here are some of the big-name buyers and sellers:

Anthony Hsieh

This month, billionaire Anthony Hsieh, who founded LoanDepot, paid $19.5 million for unit 5201 via his Banda LLC, records show.

Lake Forest, California-based LoanDepot, which bought the naming rights to Miami’s Marlins Park in March of last year, is one of the largest non-bank, direct-to-consumer lenders in the U.S. Forbes pegs Hsieh’s net worth at $2.6 billion.

Sela Ann Ward

Also this month, Emmy Award-winning actress Sela Ann Ward and her husband, a venture capitalist and one-time U.S. Senate candidate, sold their condo for $6.3 million.

Ward, who starred as Teddy Reed in the NBC drama series “Sisters,” and her husband, Howard Sherman, the CEO of Los Angeles-based Inventure Holdings who ran for a Mississippi U.S. Senate seat in 2018, sold unit 2902 to David D’Alessandro, records show.

The couple sold the unit both as individuals and as trustees of the Sherman Ward Family Trust. They had purchased it for $4 million in December of 2020.

Lucy Guo

Lucy Guo, founder of Scale AI and Backend Capital, both based in San Francisco, this month bought unit 3002 from the development team for $6.7 million.

In 2016, she founded data labeling company Scale AI, which earned her a spot on Forbes 30 Under 30 in 2017. Scale AI became a Silicon Valley unicorn after three years when it reached over $1 billion in value, according to published reports.

In 2019, she founded venture capital firm Backend Capital, an early stage fund that invests in “the next billion dollar engineers,” according to its website.

James and Loren Ridinger

Market America’s founder and CEO James Ridinger and his wife, Loren, picked up a penthouse in December for $18.5 million.

Market America is a multi-level marketing company based in Greensboro, North Carolina. Ridinger, a former Amway distributor, and his wife founded the company in 1992.

David and Victoria Beckham

Retired soccer superstar David Beckham and his fashion designer wife, Victoria Beckham, paid about $19.8 million for unit 5901 nearly two years ago.

Beckham Brand Limited, David Beckham’s partnership and licensing company, closed on the 10,000-square-foot unit in March 2020.

Beckham is an owner of Inter Miami CF, a new Major League Soccer team.

Ravichandra and Nalini Saligram

In January 2020, Ravichandra Saligram, president and CEO of Newell Brands, and his wife, Nalini, paid $6 million for unit 4202.

Newell Brands includes household names like Rubbermaid, PaperMate and Yankee Candle.

Dr. Moses deGraft-Johnson

Dr. Moses deGraft-Johnson paid nearly $5.7 million for unit 1902 in October 2019. In November of last year, deGraft-Johnson was sentenced to seven years in prison after he pleaded guilty to bilking health insurers for operations he never performed.

As a result of his arrest, he surrendered several properties, including his condo, which the U.S. government sold for $4.6 million — far below his purchase price.

W. Bruce Lunsford

In July 2019, W. Bruce Lunsford, a Kentucky nursing home magnate and former U.S. Senate candidate, paid $6.3 million for unit 3601.

Francesco Rovait

In April 2019, Francesco Rovait, the managing director of Italian investment firm Hedge Invest, bought unit 2501 for $6.3 million. https://therealdeal.com/miami/2019/08/01/buongiorno-miami-italian-investor-closes-on-unit-at-one-thousand-museum/

One Thousand Museum features a rooftop helipad; a wellness center with a gym and yoga facilities, relaxation pods and spa rooms; a sky lounge; bank vault; multimedia theater; off-site beach club and a juice bar.

In March, London-based Reuben Brothers sued to foreclose on 15 unsold units, alleging the developers owed the balance of a mortgage, totaling $82.7 million plus interest. About three weeks later, the development team secured a $90 million lifeline in the form of a condo inventory loan from Cirrus Real Estate Partners, staving off foreclosure.

They paid off the loan in December.

The building, Hadid’s first and final residential project in the western hemisphere, is known for its exoskeleton, which incorporates 4,800 precast panels made in Dubai and shipped to Miami. Hadid, a Pritzker Prize-winning architect, died in Miami Beach in 2016, after suffering a heart attack while being treated for bronchitis.