Drone manufacturer pays $7M for waterfront Fort Lauderdale home

Buyers sold a Coconut Grove mansion in September for $19M

Miami
Feb.February 10, 2022 06:00 PM
By Adam Farence
2317 Solar Plaza Dr, Fort Lauderdale (Jeff Greenberg with Coast Properties of S. Florida)

The president of a drone manufacturer and his wife bought a waterfront Fort Lauderdale home for $6.8 million, five months after selling a Coconut Grove mansion for $19 million.

Property records show an entity led by David and Jessica Ivler bought the house at 2317 Solar Plaza Drive in Fort Lauderdale from Colleen and Michael Daniel Hurt.

David Ivler is president of Miami-based drone manufacturer DJI Corp.

Built in 2004, the 6,510-square-foot home has eight bedrooms, eight full bathrooms, and one half-bathroom, an elevator and wet bar. The house also has a three-car garage and sits on a 0.34-acre lot, according to Realtor.com.

The Hurts paid $3.9 million for the house in July 2014, records show. In October 2017, they contracted with Boat Lifts & Docks of South Florida to replace the property’s dock, records show.

Jeff Greenberg with Coast Properties of South Florida represented both the buyers and sellers.

In September, the Ivlers sold a waterfront Coconut Grove mansion to “Hedge Fund Vampire” Heath Freeman for $19 million. Freeman is managing director of New York-based Alden Global Capital.

Home sales have rocketed in South Florida, with the number of sales closing above $1 million in 2021 surpassing 2020 and 2019 combined — including in Fort Lauderdale.

Among recent sales in Fort Lauderdale, a Québec real estate guru bought a waterfront spec home for $9 million, and a New York investment honcho flipped a waterfront home for $7.7 million.

In December, a billionaire car auction magnate paid $15.5 million for a waterfront teardown.

And in October, Los Angeles Chargers’ Joey Bosa bought a modern, waterfront home in Fort Lauderdale for $5.8 million.




    Tags
    broward countyFort Lauderdalehome sales

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.