Open Menu

Jon Paul Pérez of Related buys waterfront teardown in Coral Gables

Perez, who is expected to take over his father’s role at Related, paid $8.8M for the property

Miami /
Feb.February 11, 2022 05:34 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Jon Paul Perez with 240 Edgewater Drive in Coral Gables (Zillow)

Related Group President Jon Paul Pérez purchased a waterfront teardown in Coral Gables, near the company’s Coconut Grove headquarters.

Pérez, next in line to take over his father’s firm, paid $8.8 million for the three-bedroom, 3,298-square-foot house at 240 Edgewater Drive via a trust in his name, property records show.

A trust managed by Truist Bank and tied to Pericles Tessaromatis sold the 1.4-acre property. Pérez will likely have the home demolished and will build a new mansion. The two-story house was built in 1956.

Read more

The property’s listing advertises it as an opportunity to create a “spectacular waterfront estate” on the Gables Waterway, with direct access to the ocean and no fixed bridges to the bay. Riley Smith of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices EWM Realty had the listing. Dennis Carvajal of One Sotheby’s International Realty represented the buyer.

Pérez declined to comment through a spokesperson.

The home hit the market in December for $8.1 million, and sold for $700,000 above ask, which has become increasingly common for single-family homes throughout South Florida.

Pérez’s neighbors along the waterway include developers Jeff Berkowitz and Camilo Miguel Jr., property records show. Nearby, Brian Long, the co-founder and CEO of a mobile messaging app called Attentive, and his wife, journalist Elizabeth Day, paid $19.8 million in December for a waterfront mansion on the south side of the Gables Waterway.

Pérez has been rising in the ranks at Related, South Florida’s most prolific condo developer, since he joined the firm about a decade ago. He was named president in November 2020. His younger brother, Nick, is a senior vice president at the company.

Related has been growing on a national scale, as well as throughout Florida, with projects in the Sun Belt region and on the west coast of Florida.

Last year, the company moved its headquarters into an office building Related completed in Coconut Grove, near its Park Grove development. Jorge Pérez, the billionaire founder and CEO of Related, moved into a penthouse at Park Grove and later sold his waterfront Coconut Grove home, donating the proceeds to his foundation.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    coral gableshome salesJon Paul Perezrelated group

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Walter Kolm with 6946 Coral Gables Ct. (LinkedIn, iStock, realtor.com)
    Power couple sells waterfront Coral Gables spec home to entertainment guru for $13M
    Power couple sells waterfront Coral Gables spec home to entertainment guru for $13M
    2317 Solar Plaza Dr, Fort Lauderdale (Jeff Greenberg with Coast Properties of S. Florida)
    Drone manufacturer pays $7M for waterfront Fort Lauderdale home
    Drone manufacturer pays $7M for waterfront Fort Lauderdale home
    810 Lakeview Drive with M. Patrick Carroll and Alina Baikova (Zillow, Getty)
    Carroll real estate honcho buys lakefront Miami Beach home for $16M
    Carroll real estate honcho buys lakefront Miami Beach home for $16M
    William E. Ford with 110 Clarendon Avenue (Rockefeller.edu, Realtor.com)
    William Ford’s family office sells non-waterfront Palm Beach estate for $33M
    William Ford’s family office sells non-waterfront Palm Beach estate for $33M
    An aerial of downtown West Palm Beach (Google Maps, iStock, Photo illustration by Priyanka Modi)
    Demand for condos, affordable housing rises as developers zero in on downtown West Palm Beach
    Demand for condos, affordable housing rises as developers zero in on downtown West Palm Beach
    Wendy Ellen Sager Pomerantz (LinkedIn, Realtor, iStock)
    Miami investors pay $6M for waterfront teardown in Coral Gables
    Miami investors pay $6M for waterfront teardown in Coral Gables
    (iStock, Photo illustration by Priyanka Modi)
    Feverish demand for South Florida homes leads to over-the-top offers
    Feverish demand for South Florida homes leads to over-the-top offers
    A photo collage of the waterfront Miami Beach home at 63000 North Bay Road (Elliman.com)
    Michelle Simkins flips bayfront Miami Beach home for $21M, double previous sale in 1 year
    Michelle Simkins flips bayfront Miami Beach home for $21M, double previous sale in 1 year
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.