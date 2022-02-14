A company tied to a Russian helicopter honcho sold an oceanfront Bal Harbour condo for $10.5 million to a private equity executive.

Property records show Heliluxe, an entity led by Tatiana Zorina and Kirill Stadnikov, sold unit 2401 at 10201 Collins Avenue, to Andrew D. Africk and his wife, Jacqueline, for $10.5M.

Stadnikov founded Heli Sky, a helicopter company based in the United Arab Emirates with locations in Ghana, Colombia, Pakistan, India, Afghanistan, and Kyrgyzstan, according to the company’s website.

Africk is the founder and chief investment officer at New York City-based Searay Capital, according to Securities and Exchange Commission filings. He also sits on the board of directors of Boca Raton-based ADT.

Ludmila Bogatov with Bogatov Realty represented the seller. Ryan Mendell with Maxwell E. Realty represented the buyer. The property was listed in August for $10.9 million, according to Realtor.com.

The 3,992-square-foot condo has three bedrooms, four full bathrooms and one half-bathroom. The sale price breaks down to $2,630 per square foot.

Records show Stadnikov’s entity bought the condo in January 2017 from the developer for $10.1 million.

Completed in late 2016, Oceana Bal Harbour is a 28-story, 240-unit condo tower developed by Eduardo Costantini’s Buenos Aires-based Consultatio and designed by Arquitectonica. Italian-architect Piero Lissoni designed the interiors, the private restaurant and the penthouse bathrooms. Landscape architect Enzo Enea designed the pool deck landscape.

Other recent Oceana Bal Harbour condo sales include real estate investor Sam Herzberg’s purchase of unit 2603 for $6.9 million in May.

In July 2020, convicted tax evader Jack Barouh and his wife Rita paid $6.7 million for unit 1401.

In January 2020, Mark Notkin, who has been called the best junk bond manager of the last recession, sold unit 1701 for $8.5 million — about $925,000 less that he and his wife, Kimberly, paid for it in 2016.