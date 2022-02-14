Open Menu

Russian helicopter honcho sells Oceana Bal Harbour condo for $11M

Unit sold for $2,630 psf

Miami /
Feb.February 14, 2022 01:30 PM
By Adam Farence
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Andrew Africk and 10201 Collins Avenue, Unit 2401, Bal Harbour (LinkedIn, Realtor.com)

A company tied to a Russian helicopter honcho sold an oceanfront Bal Harbour condo for $10.5 million to a private equity executive.

Property records show Heliluxe, an entity led by Tatiana Zorina and Kirill Stadnikov, sold unit 2401 at 10201 Collins Avenue, to Andrew D. Africk and his wife, Jacqueline, for $10.5M.

Stadnikov founded Heli Sky, a helicopter company based in the United Arab Emirates with locations in Ghana, Colombia, Pakistan, India, Afghanistan, and Kyrgyzstan, according to the company’s website.

Africk is the founder and chief investment officer at New York City-based Searay Capital, according to Securities and Exchange Commission filings. He also sits on the board of directors of Boca Raton-based ADT.

Ludmila Bogatov with Bogatov Realty represented the seller. Ryan Mendell with Maxwell E. Realty represented the buyer. The property was listed in August for $10.9 million, according to Realtor.com.

The 3,992-square-foot condo has three bedrooms, four full bathrooms and one half-bathroom. The sale price breaks down to $2,630 per square foot.

Records show Stadnikov’s entity bought the condo in January 2017 from the developer for $10.1 million.

Completed in late 2016, Oceana Bal Harbour is a 28-story, 240-unit condo tower developed by Eduardo Costantini’s Buenos Aires-based Consultatio and designed by Arquitectonica. Italian-architect Piero Lissoni designed the interiors, the private restaurant and the penthouse bathrooms. Landscape architect Enzo Enea designed the pool deck landscape.

Other recent Oceana Bal Harbour condo sales include real estate investor Sam Herzberg’s purchase of unit 2603 for $6.9 million in May.

In July 2020, convicted tax evader Jack Barouh and his wife Rita paid $6.7 million for unit 1401.

In January 2020, Mark Notkin, who has been called the best junk bond manager of the last recession, sold unit 1701 for $8.5 million — about $925,000 less that he and his wife, Kimberly, paid for it in 2016.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    bal harbourcondo salesMiami-Dade CountyOceana Bal Harbour

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Health Care Workers with South Florida (iStock)
    South Florida health care workers, first responders caught in home affordability gap: report
    South Florida health care workers, first responders caught in home affordability gap: report
    Walter Kolm with 6946 Coral Gables Ct. (LinkedIn, iStock, realtor.com)
    Power couple sells waterfront Coral Gables spec home to entertainment guru for $13M
    Power couple sells waterfront Coral Gables spec home to entertainment guru for $13M
    Nadim Ashi of Fort Partners in front of Four Seasons Fort Lauderdale (Fort Partners, Four Seasons Fort Lauderdale)
    Four Seasons Fort Lauderdale scores TCO, sellout estimated at $350M
    Four Seasons Fort Lauderdale scores TCO, sellout estimated at $350M
    NAI Miami's Robert Eckstein in front of a rendering of the proposed mixed-use project (NAI Miami, MSA Architects)
    Trammell Crow proposes 576 apartments in West Kendall, puts land under contract
    Trammell Crow proposes 576 apartments in West Kendall, puts land under contract
    Wendy Ellen Sager Pomerantz (LinkedIn, Realtor, iStock)
    Miami investors pay $6M for waterfront teardown in Coral Gables
    Miami investors pay $6M for waterfront teardown in Coral Gables
    Steven Swanson II with the Walgreens at 9020 Biscayne Boulevard (LinkedIn, JLL)
    Chicago investor flips Miami Shores Walgreens for $8M
    Chicago investor flips Miami Shores Walgreens for $8M
    From left: 701 Brickell Avenue; Wynwood Annex at 215 Northwest 24th Street; and 830 Brickell Avenue
    CRE brokers adapt to brave new Miami market
    CRE brokers adapt to brave new Miami market
    Alex Sapir, president and chief executive officer, The Sapir Corporation, in front of Arte Surfside (The Sapir Corporation, iStock)
    Sapir Corp. sells two condos at Arte in Surfside for $23M
    Sapir Corp. sells two condos at Arte in Surfside for $23M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.