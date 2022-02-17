Open Menu

Multifamily real estate magnate pays $9M for Palm Beach commercial building

Jay and Letty Biggins plan building revamp

Miami /
Feb.February 17, 2022 10:30 AM
By Lidia Dinkova
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Jay and Letty Biggins with 353 Peruvian Avenue in Palm Beach (MultiHousing, Google Maps)

Multifamily real estate mogul Joseph “Jay” Biggins, and his clothing and furniture store owner wife, Letty Biggins, paid $8.8 million for a vacant commercial property in Palm Beach.

The Bigginses, through an affiliate, bought the L-shaped building and smaller outbuilding at 353 Peruvian Avenue from Steve & Linda Horn Inc., according to records. This was an off-market deal.

Jay Biggins is founder of a North Palm Beach-based multifamily real estate owner and manager, MultiHousing.com, which focuses on both affordable and market-rate apartment communities in the Southeast U.S., according to the company’s website.

Letty Biggins owns and runs the Lifestyle So Chic store in Palm Beach and the Style So Chic clothing and home accessories boutique in Palm Beach Gardens.

The selling entity is led by Linda Horn, a New York City-based antiques dealer and a former filmmaker, according to her website.

The 6,926-square-foot building, constructed in 1958 on 0.3 acres, last traded for $5.8 million in 2005, property records show. The property has a retail designation but real estate websites such as LoopNet also cite offices as a possible use.

In a post on his LinkedIn, Jay Biggins said a “major upfit” of the property is in store.

“Mixed use [is] not usually my thing but [I] couldn’t pass on this location,” Biggins wrote on his post, adding that it’s a high barrier to entry market.

The Bigginses did not immediately return inquiries about their specific plans for the property.

Palm Beach is known for its sprawling mansions, although it does have a commercial district as well. The Peruvian Avenue property is just over two miles from the Mar-a-Lago Club.

In October, billionaire Nelson Peltz’s Trian Partners paid $23 million for a Palm Beach office building where Trian also has an office.

That came on the heels of Spencer Schlager, a partner in CS Ventures, and Charles Rosenberg, of New York City-based Rosemark Management, paying $37.8 million for an office building on Palm Beach’s Bankers Row.

And at the end of 2020, Fortress Investment Group, Hyde Retail Partners and Kean Development sold the Tiffany & Co. building on Palm Beach’s ritzy Worth Avenue for $26.4 million.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    office marketPalm Beachpalm beach countyrestaurantsretailretail market

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Alan and Robert Potamkin and the property at 1695 Alton Road in Miami Beach (The Potamkin Prize, BHS)
    Alan and Robert Potamkin rev up their real estate game with $10M Miami Beach purchase near Lincoln Road
    Alan and Robert Potamkin rev up their real estate game with $10M Miami Beach purchase near Lincoln Road
    Michelle Bernstein’s Sra. Martinez re-opening in Coral Gables with EB-5 backing
    Michelle Bernstein’s Sra. Martinez re-opening in Coral Gables with EB-5 backing
    Michelle Bernstein’s Sra. Martinez re-opening in Coral Gables with EB-5 backing
    NRIA CEO Rey Grabato and U.S. Construction John Farina with 1901 South Ocean Boulevard (LinkedIn)
    Developers complete Ocean Delray condo project with estimated $126M sellout
    Developers complete Ocean Delray condo project with estimated $126M sellout
    Omer and Jennifer Horev with Pura Vida
    Pura Vida restaurant group plans major Florida expansion
    Pura Vida restaurant group plans major Florida expansion
    Macklowe Properties' Harry Macklowe, and Rilea Group's Alan and Diego Ojeda (Rilea Group, Arquitectonica, Google Maps)
    Harry Macklowe puts Miami site under contract, proposes 650 apartments
    Harry Macklowe puts Miami site under contract, proposes 650 apartments
    Horizons Office Center at 1401 Forum Way in West Palm Beach (Cushman & Wakefield)
    Blue Water Advisors fund wraps up $13M deal for West Palm office building
    Blue Water Advisors fund wraps up $13M deal for West Palm office building
    Todd Michael Glaser, Dr. Robert Fishel with 210 Via Del Mar (Todd Michael Glaser, JFK Medical Center)
    Todd Glaser flips Palm Beach estate to cardiologist for $32M
    Todd Glaser flips Palm Beach estate to cardiologist for $32M
    Health Care Workers with South Florida (iStock)
    South Florida health care workers, first responders caught in home affordability gap: report
    South Florida health care workers, first responders caught in home affordability gap: report
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.