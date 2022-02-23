Open Menu

Delray Beach homeowners say clubhouse and other amenities falling apart at GL Homes’ project: lawsuit

Homebuilder says it will fight “grossly exaggerated” construction defect allegations at Seven Bridges

Miami /
Feb.February 23, 2022 04:32 PM
By Francisco Alvarado
GL Homes President Misha Ezratti and 9275 Beaujolais Ave in Delray Beach (Ezratti via Lila Photo, Google Maps)

Shoddy construction resulted in 80 alleged defects in the clubhouse and other amenities at Seven Bridges, a GL Homes luxury development in Delray Beach, according to a recently filed lawsuit.

The Seven Bridges Homeowners Association sued GL Homes, led by President Misha Ezratti, in Palm Beach County Circuit Court last week for negligence and breaching its warranties. The Sunrise-based builder completed Seven Bridges, a community of 701 single-family homes, in 2019.

Spencer Sax, an attorney for the Seven Bridges HOA, declined comment. In a statement, Heather Keith, GL Homes’ assistant general counsel, said the company and its contractors investigated the HOA’s claims and determined “a substantial number of the claims are without merit or grossly exaggerated.”

“It is unfortunate the parties will now be embroiled in protracted litigation,” Keith said. “But we look forward to proving GL Homes has complied with its contractual and legal obligations.”

The alleged defects include damaged stucco and exposed wiring in the clubhouse, the guardhouse and the tennis pro shop; water intrusion via the clubhouse windows that has damaged interiors; and damages to the pool and spa, the lawsuit states.

GL Homes is one of the more prolific homebuilders in Palm Beach County, with more than 40 residential developments under its belt, according to the firm’s website. GL Homes has also developed communities in Broward, Collier and Hillsborough counties.

GL Homes is currently seeking permission from Palm Beach County to build 1,250 units in the Agricultural Reserve, west of Boca Raton, more than four years after withdrawing a controversial proposal to develop nearly double that number of homes in the 22,000-acre farming area. In exchange for 1,600 acres in Indian Trails Grove and possibly paying for a water resources project for the county, GL Homes would build on 653 acres of preserved land.

In November, GL Homes paid $65.7 million for the Boca Raton Municipal Golf Course. The developer plans to convert the 190-acre site into a 500-home community.




