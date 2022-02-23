Condo sales and dollar volume rose in the third week of February in Miami-Dade County.

Dollar volume for the week totaled $256 million, compared to $148 million recorded the week before. Sales reached 234, versus 206 the previous week.

Leaflet map created by Adam Farence | Data by © OpenStreetMap, under ODbl.

Condos sold for an average price of about $1.1 million, up from about $719,000 the week prior.

The top sale was a $23 million closing at Four Seasons Residences at The Surf Club. Unit S-511 at 9001 Collins Avenue in Surfside traded for about $4,930 per square foot. Mick Duchon and Eloy Carmenate represented the buyer. Roberta Ingletto and Gio Ingletto represented the seller.

The second most expensive sale occurred at Regalia Condo. Unit PH-43 at 19575 Collins Avenue, in Sunny Isles Beach, traded for $20.5 million, or just over $2,230 per square foot. Jeffrey Miller represented the seller, while Mark Pordes represented the buyer.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 sales from Feb. 13th to Feb. 19th:



Most expensive

Surf Club Four Seasons, 9001 Collins Avenue, unit S-511 | 83 days on the market | $23M | $4,927 psf | Listing agent: Roberta Ingletto and Gio Ingletto | Buyer’s agents: Mick Duchon and Eloy Carmenate

Least expensive

Oceana Bal Harbour, 10201 Collins Avenue, unit 2107W | 989 days on the market | $4M | $1,797 psf | Listing agent: Olga Mirer | Buyer’s agent: Oren Alexander

Most days on market

Oceana Bal Harbour, 10201 Collins Avenue, unit 2107W | 989 days on the market | $4M | $1,797 psf | Listing agent: Olga Mirer | Buyer’s agent: Oren Alexander

Fewest days on market

Beacon Harbour, 1660 West Glencoe Street, unit 301 | 37 days on the market | $4.2M | $1,089 psf | Listing agent: Arai Penate | Buyer’s agent: Megan Probst