Open Menu

Brickell church sale holdout could scuttle $240M deal with 13th Floor, Key International

Organization that oversees Presbyterian churches in Florida will consider approving or voiding deal

Miami /
Feb.February 28, 2022 02:30 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Arnaud Karsenti and Jose Ardid with 609 Brickell Avenue (Google Maps, 13th Floor, Key International)

Arnaud Karsenti and Jose Ardid with 609 Brickell Avenue (Google Maps, 13th Floor, Key International)

Arnaud Karsenti’s 13th Floor Investments’ plan for an 80-story condominium tower on a church parking lot and school – the last developable waterfront Brickell site – could be scuttled by a congregation member who opposes the deal.

13th Floor and the Ardid family’s Key International, both based in Miami, want to purchase 2.2 acres that are part of the First Miami Presbyterian Church’s property at 609 Brickell Avenue, according to the Miami Herald. The church stands to gain $240 million.

First Miami Presbyterian member Cary Tolley’s complaint that seeks to block the deal gained ground when the Synod of the South Atlantic Permanent Judicial Commission voted 6-2 that he has legal standing, or the right to pursue his filing, the Herald reported.

The Synod of the South Atlantic Permanent Judicial Commission, which oversees Presbyterian churches in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina and also issues judicial decisions concerning the churches, voted on the Brickell issue nearly two weeks ago. Next, it will hold an in-person hearing in the spring in Atlanta on whether to void an October 2021 vote by the majority of church members in favor of the deal.

Tolley filed his complaint with the body that oversees the church, the Presbytery of Tropical Florida, soon after the approval vote of the sale. He is pushing for another congregation vote and wants the developers to reduce the condo size, the Herald reported.

The Presbytery, led by Rev. Daris Bultena, wants to close the deal, with Bultena calling it a “historic partnership” with the two developers.

Still, there could be a settlement on the issue, as Tolley said he wants to explore all possibilities prior to the Atlanta hearing. “As Presbyterians, we believe that you always try to resolve differences in as graceful a manner as you can,” he said, according to the Herald.

13th Floor and Key International did not respond to the Herald’s request for comment.

The developers have partnered on other Brickell projects, completing the 50-story, 389-unit 1010 Brickell in 2017.

The First Miami Presbyterian Church property also has a pending $7 million tax lien. The Presbytery is slated to meet with Miami-Dade County property appraiser and tax collector officials to dispute the lien.

Miami designated the Presbyterian church building, constructed in 1949, as historic in 2003, according to the city’s website. Architect Lester Geisler designed the building in the Mediterranean Revival style.

[Miami Herald — Lidia Dinkova]




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    13th Floor InvestmentsbrickellchurchesKey InternationalMiami-Dade County

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Tropical Park Plaza at 7971 Southwest 40th Street in Miami with Javier Cervera (Cervera Real Estate)
    Javier Cervera Jr. buys Tropical Park Plaza near Westchester for $25M
    Javier Cervera Jr. buys Tropical Park Plaza near Westchester for $25M
    Cube's Ben Mandell, Scott Sherman and Alex Karakhanian (iStock, Google Maps, Cube)
    Lease roundup: Blockchain.com opening HQ on two floors at Cube Wynwd in Miami
    Lease roundup: Blockchain.com opening HQ on two floors at Cube Wynwd in Miami
    Raimundo Onetto with 11950 North Bayshore Drive (Alta, Google Maps, iStock)
    Alta plans waterfront North Miami condo project, pays $15M for apartment building on site
    Alta plans waterfront North Miami condo project, pays $15M for apartment building on site
    AMLI Residential’s Gregory Mutz, Mesirow Financial’s Richard Price and Morgan Group’s Philip Morgan with 80 Northeast 29th Street (Showcase, AMLI, Mesirow, Morgan Group)
    AMLI Residential keeps betting on Edgewater, pays $104M for apartments
    AMLI Residential keeps betting on Edgewater, pays $104M for apartments
    Home sales, prices continue rising across South Florida
    Home sales, prices continue rising across South Florida
    Home sales, prices continue rising across South Florida
    A map from the report (The Leroy Collins Institute at Florida State University, iStock)
    Sea-level rise to prompt displacement of Miami’s low-income, minority communities, study finds
    Sea-level rise to prompt displacement of Miami’s low-income, minority communities, study finds
    A photo illustration of The Surf Club Four Seasons in Surfside (Condo.com, iStock)
    Surf Club Four Seasons closing tops weekly condo sales in Miami-Dade
    Surf Club Four Seasons closing tops weekly condo sales in Miami-Dade
    The Grove Central project in Coconut Grove (Terra and Grass River Property)
    Lease roundup: Breitling opens in Miami Design District, Sprouts leases in Coconut Grove
    Lease roundup: Breitling opens in Miami Design District, Sprouts leases in Coconut Grove
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.