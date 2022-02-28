Open Menu

Former ambassador to Brazil and Netherlands buys oceanfront Palm Beach townhouse

Clifford Sobel is also the co-founder of a NY-based investment firm

Miami /
Feb.February 28, 2022 11:30 AM
By Adam Farence
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Clifford Sobel and 10 Sloans Curve Dr Unit 10,
Palm Beach (Realtor.com, Wikipedia)

An ambassador who served during the Bush and Obama administrations bought an oceanfront Palm Beach townhouse for $7.5 million.

Property records show Clifford M. Sobel, and his wife, Barbara Sobel, paid $7.5 million for the townhome at 10 Sloans Curve Drive. The seller is Peter Harvey, as an individual and trustee of the Harvey Revocable Trust.

Sobel served as ambassador to the Netherlands from 2001 to 2005, and as ambassador to Brazil from 2006 to 2009. He is also co-founder and managing partner at New York City-based Valor Capital Group, an investment firm focused on cross-border opportunities between the USA and Brazil, according to the company’s LinkedIn page.

The 5,517-square-foot townhouse was built in 1981, according to Palm Beach records. It comes with two bedrooms, three full bathrooms, and one half-bathroom.

The Sobels financed their purchase with a $3 million loan from Bank of America, records show.

Fern Fodiman with Sotheby’s International Realty represented the buyer and seller. The townhouse was listed in November and sold for its asking price, according to Realtor.com.

“It was a wonderful opportunity,” Fodiman said. “They [the Sobels] are thrilled.”

The property last sold in 2020 for $4.6 million, according to records.

Palm Beach has seen record sales during the pandemic, as out-of-town buyers seek luxury properties.

This month alone, spec homebuilder Carl Sabatello, president of Sabatello Construction, bought an oceanfront lot for $39 million. Todd Glaser, a luxury spec homebuilder, flipped an estate for $31.7 million. And a company linked to William Ford’s office sold a non-waterfront mansion for $33 million. 

Demand for homes in Palm Beach — and the rest of South Florida — has been so strong that prospective buyers have written love letters, offered post-sale, rent-free occupancy to sellers, and dropped contingencies, all in an effort to snag properties.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Palm Beachpalm beach countytownhouses

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Todd Glaser, partners buy waterfront Palm Beach mansion with plans to re-list it for $115M
    Todd Glaser, partners buy waterfront Palm Beach mansion with plans to re-list it for $115M
    Todd Glaser, partners buy waterfront Palm Beach mansion with plans to re-list it for $115M
    4216 Intracoastal Drive, Highland Beach (Realtor.com)
    New York hedge funder pays $7M for waterfront Boca Raton home
    New York hedge funder pays $7M for waterfront Boca Raton home
    Spanish River Plaza at 500 Northeast Spanish River Boulevard in Boca Raton (Colliers)
    Beverly Hills firm forays into Florida with Boca Raton office and retail complex purchase
    Beverly Hills firm forays into Florida with Boca Raton office and retail complex purchase
    2445 South Ocean Boulevard (Ed Butera/IBI Designs, iStock)
    Hedge funder drops record $35M for oceanfront Highland Beach estate
    Hedge funder drops record $35M for oceanfront Highland Beach estate
    Home sales, prices continue rising across South Florida
    Home sales, prices continue rising across South Florida
    Home sales, prices continue rising across South Florida
    The Presidente Supermarket at 2675 South Military Trail in West Palm Beach (LoopNet, iStock)
    Avi Dishi drops $21M for Presidente Supermarket-anchored shopping center in West Palm Beach
    Avi Dishi drops $21M for Presidente Supermarket-anchored shopping center in West Palm Beach
    The two-building office complex at 400 and 450 South Australian Avenue in West Palm Beach with Wexford Real Estate Investors’ co-founder and President Joseph Jacobs, Key International’s founder Jose Ardid and Related Companies’ Stephen Ross (Wexford Real Estate Investors, Related, Key International)
    Stephen Ross’ Related continues downtown West Palm office shopping spree with $35M deal
    Stephen Ross’ Related continues downtown West Palm office shopping spree with $35M deal
    495 East Alexander Palm Road in Boca Raton (Redfin, iStock)
    No deicing needed: Rock salt magnate’s wife buys waterfront Boca Raton home for $6M
    No deicing needed: Rock salt magnate’s wife buys waterfront Boca Raton home for $6M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.