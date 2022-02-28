Blockchain.com I Cube Wynwd | Miami

Blockchain.com, a major player in tech, is opening its Miami headquarters on the top two floors at Cube Wynwd in Miami, bringing the building to full occupancy.

Blockchain.com, which provides consumer crypto products, signed a 22,000-square-foot lease at Cube Wynwd, at 222 Northwest 24th Street, according to a news release from the building’s owners. The company, which announced in 2021 it is moving its base from New York to Miami, will soon start the design of its new space.

Peter Smith is the CEO of Blockchain.com.

Danet Linares and Tere Blanca of Blanca Commercial Real Estate represented Blockchain.com in the deal. Eric Groffman and Cameron Tallon of JLL represented landlords Tricera and Lndmrk.

Tricera Capital and Lndmrk Development, both based in Miami, bought the eight-story, roughly 100,000-square-foot Cube Wynwd for $28 million in April from the property’s developers, Redsky and JZ Capital Partners. The property includes ground-floor retail.

Other tenants include Ecuadorian fintech firm Kushki, Shaolin Capital Management, Brazilian footwear manufacturer Grendene, office supply and furniture online retailer Poppin, and tech firm Transmit. Co-working operator Spaces occupies about 30 percent of the offices and roughly 1,700 square feet of the lobby.

Japanese restaurant Kissaki is on the rooftop terrace, with other retailers including chef Gabriele Bonci’s Bonci Pizza and Mini Market.

AT&T, F45 Training, Crown Wine & Spirits I Mainstreet at Boynton Beach

The retail space at the Mainstreet at Boynton Beach is fully leased, with AT&T, F45 Training and Crown Wine & Spirits the latest to sign leases.

AT&T took 1,500 square feet for a store, and F45 Training, a fitness center specializing in group workouts, took 2,560 square feet, according to a release from Mainstreet’s developers Pebb Enterprises and Banyan Development. Crown Wine & Spirits leased almost 4,000 square feet.

Pebb Enterprises and Banyan Development, both based in Boca Raton, are developing the 16-acre Mainstreet on the northeast corner of Boynton Beach Boulevard and Jog Road with 70,000 square feet of retail. The project also will have a 117,000-square-foot congregate living facility with 130 units, and a Wawa is under construction.

Already, Sprouts Farmers Market opened its 26,000-square-foot store, and Aspen Dental opened in a 3,675-square-foot leased outparcel. Other tenants that have signed leases are Rejuven8 Med Spa (1,759 square feet), Capitol Carpet & Tile (4,510 square feet), Moaz Mediterranean (1,426 square feet), Good Vets (2,590 square feet), Yolk (2,900 square feet) and Paradise Grills Direct (5,260 square feet).

Pebb and Banyan sold the 2,400-square-foot Synovus Bank-leased outparcel in January for $5.1 million.

Eichholz I Miami Design District

Dutch firm Eichholz, a retailer of high-end furniture and home accessories, will occupy the first floor and mezzanine at the Miami Design District building at 3711 Northeast Second Avenue.

Eichholz, which is known for its collection of lighting, furniture and home accessories, leased 11,882 square feet at the property, according to the broker’s release.

Tony Arellano and Joe Fernandez of Dwntwn Realty Advisors represented the tenant and landlord.

Property owner Power Design District LLC ties to New York-based Force Capital, records show.

Sub-Zero operates a showroom on the building’s second floor.

The deal comes on the heels of another Miami Design District lease. Swiss watch manufacturer Breitling recently opened a 1,832-square-foot store in the last available retail space along the Northeast 41st Street corridor.