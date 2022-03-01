Condo sales and dollar volume dropped in the final week of February in Miami-Dade County.

Dollar volume last week totaled $146 million, compared to $256 million recorded the week before. Sales reached 193, versus 234 the previous week.

Leaflet map created by Adam Farence | Data by © OpenStreetMap, under ODbl.

Condos sold for an average price of about $754,000 down from about $1.1 million the week prior.

The top sale was a $21.3 million closing at Palazzo Della Luna on Fisher Island. Unit 6812 at 6800 Fisher Island Drive in Miami Beach traded for about $4,811 per square foot. Dora Puig represented both the buyer and seller.

The second most expensive sale occurred at Oceana Bal Harbour. Unit 1807W at 10201 Collins Avenue, in Bal Harbour, traded for $4.2 million, or just over $1,887 per square foot. Matias Derito represented both the buyer and seller.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 sales from Feb. 20th to Feb. 26th:

Most expensive

Palazzo Della Luna, 6800 Fisher Island Drive, unit 6812 | 290 days on the market | $21.3M | $4,811 psf | Listing agent: Dora Puig | Buyer’s agent: Dora Puig

Least expensive

Fifty Six-Sixty, 5660 Collins Avenue, unit 20D | 122 days on the market | $2.2M | $820 psf | Listing agent: Theresa Maieli | Buyer’s agent: Ken Rubman LLC

Most days on market

Palazzo Della Luna, 6800 Fisher Island Drive, unit 6812 | 290 days on the market | $21.3M | $4,811 psf | Listing agent: Dora Puig | Buyer’s agent: Dora Puig

Fewest days on market

The Fairchild Condo, 3581 East Glencoe Street, unit 309 | 5 days on the market | $3.4M | $1,308 psf | Listing agent: Patrick Vysata | Buyer’s agent: Ivan Chorney