Open Menu

Jackie Soffer’s Turnberry proposes office/retail project near Aventura Mall

Aventura commission to vote Tuesday evening on 14-story project

Miami /
Mar.March 01, 2022 02:30 PM
By Lidia Dinkova
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Jackie Soffer with 2750 Northeast 199th Street (Google Maps, Turnberry.com)

Jackie Soffer with 2750 Northeast 199th Street (Google Maps, Turnberry.com)

Jackie Soffer’s Turnberry Associates wants to build a 14-story office and retail project near Aventura Mall — and link it through a pedestrian overpass to a future Brightline station.

Turnberry Associates is asking the city of Aventura for conditional use approval for the extra two stories of height from the currently allowed 12 stories on the 3.4 acre site at 2750 Northeast 199th Street, according to the city’s commission agenda documents.

The project, called Two Turnberry, would have 240,000 square feet of offices and 20,000 square feet of retail.

The Aventura Commission is expected to vote on the item at its 6 p.m. meeting on Tuesday.

Two Turnberry also would have a bank, food and beverage concepts, and space for Brightline station-related activities, although details are yet to be finalized, according to agenda documents. The building would have an access point to a planned bridge over Biscayne Boulevard leading to the Brightline station, which is currently under construction and is expected to be completed this year.

Turnberry Associates, which also owns Aventura Mall with Simon Property Group, is the latest to bet on real estate development in the area near the train stop.

Stellar Communities wants to build a 15-story, 204-unit multifamily project with ground-floor commercial space on 1.6 acres at 18801 West Dixie Highway in Ojus, an unincorporated area nearby.

And Dan Kodsi, CEO of Miami-based Royal Palm Companies, envisions a mixed-use project with multifamily, offices and high-street retail that would be an open-air gathering space and serve as an alternative to indoor Aventura Mall.  Royal Palm paid $39.1 million in February for the first portion of the 10-acre assemblage for the development.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateDevelopment

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    GL Homes President Misha Ezratti & Palm Beach County Agricultural Reserve (LILA PHOTO via GL Homes, County government of Palm Beach County, Wikimedia Commons)
    GL Homes scores a win with plan to build on preserved farmland
    GL Homes scores a win with plan to build on preserved farmland
    The $125 million Grove Central project going up next to the Coconut Grove Metrorail Station (RSM Design)
    Top 10 development projects in Miami-Dade in 2021
    Top 10 development projects in Miami-Dade in 2021
    Witkoff CEO Steven Witkoff, Monroe Capital CEO Theodore Koenig and 700 North Miami Avenue in Miami (Google Maps, Witkoff, Monroe Capital, Kobi Karp)
    Witkoff, Monroe plan three 57-story towers on Miami Worldcenter site
    Witkoff, Monroe plan three 57-story towers on Miami Worldcenter site
    (Photo-illustration by Kevin Cifuentes)
    South Florida’s industrial squeeze has brokers sounding alarms
    South Florida’s industrial squeeze has brokers sounding alarms
    An aerial of Villa Del Ray Golf Course at 5901 Via Delray with 13th Floor Investments’ Arnaud Karsenti and Lennar’s Stuart Miller (Google, 13th Floor, Lennar)
    Lennar pays $19M for golf course near Delray Beach approved for resi community
    Lennar pays $19M for golf course near Delray Beach approved for resi community
    Todd Michael Glaser (Photos by Sonya Revell)
    The Closing: Todd Michael Glaser
    The Closing: Todd Michael Glaser
    Kobi and Nancy Karp buy Walgreens-leased property in Delray Beach
    Kobi and Nancy Karp buy Walgreens-leased property in Delray Beach
    Kobi and Nancy Karp buy Walgreens-leased property in Delray Beach
    Kolter buys 41-acre site in Homestead for $17M
    Kolter buys 41-acre site in Homestead for $17M
    Kolter buys 41-acre site in Homestead for $17M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.