Jackie Soffer’s Turnberry Associates wants to build a 14-story office and retail project near Aventura Mall — and link it through a pedestrian overpass to a future Brightline station.

Turnberry Associates is asking the city of Aventura for conditional use approval for the extra two stories of height from the currently allowed 12 stories on the 3.4 acre site at 2750 Northeast 199th Street, according to the city’s commission agenda documents.

The project, called Two Turnberry, would have 240,000 square feet of offices and 20,000 square feet of retail.

The Aventura Commission is expected to vote on the item at its 6 p.m. meeting on Tuesday.

Two Turnberry also would have a bank, food and beverage concepts, and space for Brightline station-related activities, although details are yet to be finalized, according to agenda documents. The building would have an access point to a planned bridge over Biscayne Boulevard leading to the Brightline station, which is currently under construction and is expected to be completed this year.

Turnberry Associates, which also owns Aventura Mall with Simon Property Group, is the latest to bet on real estate development in the area near the train stop.

Stellar Communities wants to build a 15-story, 204-unit multifamily project with ground-floor commercial space on 1.6 acres at 18801 West Dixie Highway in Ojus, an unincorporated area nearby.

And Dan Kodsi, CEO of Miami-based Royal Palm Companies, envisions a mixed-use project with multifamily, offices and high-street retail that would be an open-air gathering space and serve as an alternative to indoor Aventura Mall. Royal Palm paid $39.1 million in February for the first portion of the 10-acre assemblage for the development.