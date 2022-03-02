Open Menu

Developers plan revamp of The Cloisters UM student housing with additional units

36 new townhouses with 168 bedrooms are on tap

Miami /
Mar.March 02, 2022 02:30 PM
By Lidia Dinkova
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
The Cloisters Miami student housing at 5830 Southwest 57th Avenue (Google Maps, iStock)

The Cloisters Miami student housing at 5830 Southwest 57th Avenue (Google Maps, iStock)

The Cloisters Miami student housing near the University of Miami is getting both a revamp and additional units.

Atlanta, Georgia-based Landmark Properties will develop 36 townhouses with 168 bedrooms next to the existing Cloisters community at 5830 Southwest 57th Avenue in Miami. The Winter family’s Miami Beach-based investment firm W5 Group and private equity firm Peninsula U.S. Real Estate are investing in the project, according to a news release.

Landmark, led by J. Wes Rogers, will start construction this spring, with completion expected ahead of the 2023-2024 school year.

The existing two three-story Cloisters buildings have a combined 79 units with 128 bedrooms. Once the townhouses are complete, the entire complex will have 115 units with 296 bedrooms. The plan also is for 191 parking spaces.

In December, Landmark bought Cloisters, which spans 2.9 acres, and an adjacent 2 acres for $23.3 million. The existing buildings, which will be renovated, were constructed in 1965.

The property is in unincorporated Miami-Dade County and less than a half-a-mile walk from the UM campus in Coral Gables.

W5 Group, whose principal is Swiss developer Ralph Winter, invests on behalf of the Winter family, as well as institutions and ultra high-net worth individuals, according to its website. W5 targets equity, preferred equity, and/or mezzanine investments of more than $20 million.

Peninsula U.S. Real Estate, based in Miami, invests as a general partner in student and senior housing nationwide, alongside developers and property managers, according to the release. It also provides mezzanine debt and preferred equity. It’s an arm of Uruguay-based Peninsula Investments Group, founded by Josef Preschel and the late Mauricio Levitin Z”L and with investments also in Latin America, according to Peninsula Investments Group’s website.

The Cloisters project is indicative of a strong student housing market, as developers and investors are betting on it nationwide. Landmark, which has student rental communities throughout Florida, went into a $784 million venture with Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust in August to buy and recapitalize student housing.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    coral gablesMiami-Dade Countymultifamilymultifamily marketStudent HousingUniversity of Miami

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Ponce Corporate Center at 2000 Ponce de Leon Boulevard (Google Maps)
    Miami firm buys Coral Gables office building for $14M
    Miami firm buys Coral Gables office building for $14M
    Fontainebleau Park Plaza at 9191 West Flagler Street in Miami with MG3 Group’s founders and Principals Marcelo Saiegh, Gustavo Bogomolni, and Hernan Leonoff (Google Maps, MG3)
    MG3 buys Walmart Supercenter, adjacent retail in Miami-Dade for $70M
    MG3 buys Walmart Supercenter, adjacent retail in Miami-Dade for $70M
    Storage Deluxe's Steven J. Guttman with 330 NW 29 Street (Google Maps, iStock, Storage Deluxe)
    Self-storage firm buys Wynwood redevelopment site in Miami for $11M
    Self-storage firm buys Wynwood redevelopment site in Miami for $11M
    Glenn Gilmore, founder, Brick & Timber, in front of the Wynwood Annex office building in Miami (DWNTWN Realty Advisors, Brick & Timber)
    San Francisco firm makes first South Florida office bet with $49M Wynwood Annex deal
    San Francisco firm makes first South Florida office bet with $49M Wynwood Annex deal
    Larry Baum, managing partner, Stellar Communities (ODP Architecture & Design, Stellar Companies, LoopNet)
    Stellar Communities proposes 204-unit apartment project in Ojus
    Stellar Communities proposes 204-unit apartment project in Ojus
    Fifty Six-Sixty at 5660 Collins Avenue, Palazzo Della Luna at 6800 Fisher Island Drive and The Fairchild Condo at 3581 East Glencoe Street (Mondial International Realty, Compass, Palazzo Della Luna)
    $21M Palazzo Della Luna closing on Fisher Island tops weekly condo sales in Miami-Dade
    $21M Palazzo Della Luna closing on Fisher Island tops weekly condo sales in Miami-Dade
    Tropical Park Plaza at 7971 Southwest 40th Street in Miami with Javier Cervera (Cervera Real Estate)
    Javier Cervera Jr. buys Tropical Park Plaza near Westchester for $25M
    Javier Cervera Jr. buys Tropical Park Plaza near Westchester for $25M
    Arnaud Karsenti with 609 Brickell Avenue (Google Maps, 13th Floor, Key International)
    Brickell church sale holdout could scuttle $240M deal with 13th Floor, Key International
    Brickell church sale holdout could scuttle $240M deal with 13th Floor, Key International
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.