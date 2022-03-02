Ralph Arias, Michael Martinez and Jorge Uribe ranked as the top producing agents at One Sotheby’s International Realty in 2021, a record year for residential real estate sales in South Florida.

The Miami-based brokerage, led by Mayi and Daniel de la Vega, continued to expand throughout Florida and closed $8.1 billion in dollar volume in 2021, a 112 percent increase compared to 2020, according to a spokesperson. The firm has 27 offices from Miami to Jacksonville, and plans to expand next throughout the Sun Belt.

If brokerages are involved on both the buyers’ and sellers’ sides of a transaction, they typically count the deal twice.

One Sotheby’s top producing teams were: Mirce Curkoski and Albert Justo’s The Waterfront Team with more than $256 million in closed sales, the Coto Group, and the Abaunza Group, the brokerage announced.

The Nestler Poletto Team – with over $180 million in sales – led the top small teams, followed by The Worldwide Group and the Anna Sherrill Group.

Susan Gale’s group closed the most commercial sales, followed by Manny Chamizo, according to One Sotheby’s.

Arias, the top individual producer, closed sales totaling $182 million, including a $22 million purchase of a waterfront home in Golden Beach and a $24 million closing in Indian Creek.

The Waterfront Team’s top sale of the year was the $38 million sale of 6396 North Bay Road to MoonPay CEO Ivan Soto-Wright. The team represented the seller, AquaBlue Group.

Susan Gale’s top closing was the $70 million trade of the Como Metropolitan Miami Beach hotel to Brazilian developer JHSF, which is slated to become a Fasano property.

South Florida’s residential real estate industry has boomed throughout the pandemic.

Residential sales in Miami-Dade County totaled more than 26,000 closings in 2021, up nearly 50 percent compared with 2020, according to the Miami Association of Realtors. That statistic does not include off-market sales. On-market dollar volume for the year totaled $30.3 billion in Miami-Dade, more than double that of the previous year.

The pace of sales and price growth has been slowing recently, due in large part to limited inventory, experts say.