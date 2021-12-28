Open Menu

Crypto CEO buying Chris Bosh’s former waterfront Miami Beach mansion asking $42M

Retired Miami Heat player Chris Bosh sold the property for $14.4M earlier this year

Miami /
Dec.December 28, 2021 11:30 AM
By Katherine Kallergis
Chris Bosh, Ivan Soto-Wright and the home (Compass / One Sotheby's International Realty, Getty)

A cryptocurrency CEO is buying the waterfront Miami Beach estate that previously belonged to retired Miami Heat star Chris Bosh – but it’s unclear what method of currency he’s using.

Ivan Soto-Wright, co-founder and CEO of MoonPay, is paying roughly $38 million for the mansion at 6396 North Bay Road, sources told The Real Deal.

Bosh, an NBA All Star, sold the property in January for $14.4 million, and the buyer, AquaBlue Group, listed it for sale for $42 million.

The nearly 12,400-square-foot, seven-bedroom mansion was developed in 2009 on a 24,000-square-foot lot. The property includes an infinity-edge pool, boat dock, outdoor kitchen, gym and guesthouse.

AquaBlue, led by Philippe Harari, gut-renovated the home to include a new kitchen, flooring, closets and bathrooms. It was originally designed by Touzet Studio.

Albert Justo and Mirce Curkoski with The Waterfront Team at One Sotheby’s International Realty are the listing agents. Dina Goldentayer of Douglas Elliman is representing the buyer. Justo, Curkoski and Goldentayer declined to comment.

MoonPay, a cryptocurrency startup led by Soto-Wright, raised $555 million last month from Tiger Global Management and Coatue, CNBC reported. The deal valued the company at $3.4 billion.

Ultra luxury home sales on North Bay Road have exploded over the past year and a half.

Chicken Kitchen founder Christian de Berdouare and his wife, former TV journalist Jennifer Valoppi, sold their waterfront spec mansion at 5004 North Bay Road for $29.5 million.

In July, Josh Harris, billionaire co-founder of Apollo Global Management, paid $32.3 million for the mansion at 2060 North Bay Road. Marcelo Claure, CEO of Softbank Group International and executive chairman of WeWork, sold the house.

Dwyane Wade, Bosh’s former teammate sold his nearby home, also on North Bay Road, last year for $22 million.




