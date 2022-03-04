Open Menu

Fiji Water founder quenched his thirst with $45M sale of Palm Beach mansion

Non-waterfront home surrounded by the Everglades Golf Course

Miami /
Mar.March 04, 2022 01:30 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Fiji’s David Gilmour and 5 Golfview Road (Getty, Google Maps, iStock)

The founder of Fiji Water found a buyer thirsty enough to pay $44.9 million for his Palm Beach estate.

Fiji founder David Gilmour and his wife, Jillian, sold the 7,9gb
b42-square-foot home at 5 Golfview Road to a Delaware company managed by Alley, Maass, Rogers & Lindsay shareholder M. Timothy Hanlon. The buyer financed the purchase with a $24.9 million loan from Citibank.

The non-waterfront Palm Beach property is surrounded by the Everglades Golf Course, which is waterfront.

The five-bedroom, seven-bathroom and one half-bath home was built in 1935 on a half-acre lot. It includes a pool.

David Gilmour and his wife had claimed homestead exemption on the property. He paid about $3.8 million for the house in 1997.

Gilmour, a Canadian businessman, created Dansk Design, and founded the hotel chain Southern Pacific Hotel Corp. that he started in Fiji. He co-founded Fiji Water in 1996 with Peter Munk. He and Munk also purchased Zinio, a digital magazine company.

The house traded in an off-market deal, which is becoming more common as Palm Beach reports record low inventory. Luxury home sales on the island have soared since local pandemic lockdowns were lifted in the summer of 2020. Palm Beach sales set new records for waterfront and non-waterfront deals.

Read more

The head of a Chicago-area real estate firm recently flipped a renovated Palm Beach home for $15.5 million, $6.2 million more than his purchase price less than a year ago.

Developers like Todd Michael Glaser continue to bet on the market. In February, Glaser and his partners bought a waterfront Palm Beach mansion for $53 million with plans to expand it and relist it for $115 million.

Also in February, Sabatello Construction, another spec homebuilder, bought an oceanfront Palm Beach lot for $39 million.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    home salesluxury real estatePalm Beach

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Chicago real estate chief flips Palm Beach home for $16M
    Chicago real estate chief flips Palm Beach home for $16M
    Chicago real estate chief flips Palm Beach home for $16M
    Ralph Arias, Susan Gale, the Nestler Poletto Team and the Waterfront Team (One Sotheby's International Realty)
    Ralph Arias, Michael Martinez rank as One Sotheby’s top agents in 2021
    Ralph Arias, Michael Martinez rank as One Sotheby’s top agents in 2021
    Clifford Sobel and 10 Sloans Curve Dr Unit 10, Palm Beach (Realtor.com, Wikipedia)
    Former ambassador to Brazil and Netherlands buys oceanfront Palm Beach townhouse
    Former ambassador to Brazil and Netherlands buys oceanfront Palm Beach townhouse
    Todd Glaser, partners buy waterfront Palm Beach mansion with plans to re-list it for $115M
    Todd Glaser, partners buy waterfront Palm Beach mansion with plans to re-list it for $115M
    Todd Glaser, partners buy waterfront Palm Beach mansion with plans to re-list it for $115M
    (1Oak Studios)
    Read all about it: Grandson of Hudson News founder picks up Surfside home for record price
    Read all about it: Grandson of Hudson News founder picks up Surfside home for record price
    Home sales, prices continue rising across South Florida
    Home sales, prices continue rising across South Florida
    Home sales, prices continue rising across South Florida
    495 East Alexander Palm Road in Boca Raton (Redfin, iStock)
    No deicing needed: Rock salt magnate’s wife buys waterfront Boca Raton home for $6M
    No deicing needed: Rock salt magnate’s wife buys waterfront Boca Raton home for $6M
    Spec homebuilder buys oceanfront Palm Beach lot for $39M
    Spec homebuilder buys oceanfront Palm Beach lot for $39M
    Spec homebuilder buys oceanfront Palm Beach lot for $39M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.